This year’s Orange Bowl has the feel of a playoff game

1:57 Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore speaks to the media Pause

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

1:07 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about facing New England

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception

0:25 Kenny Stills talks about his touchdown in Dolphins victory over the Bills

0:57 Kenny Stills talks dropping pass against Seattle

0:43 Can You Really Suffer From a Broken Heart

1:26 FIU QB leads teammates to church

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine