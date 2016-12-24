Greg Cote

December 24, 2016 7:30 PM

Fins-Bills, UM, OB, Jagr, Shaq make list

By Greg Cote

1. DOLPHINS

Fins win in Buffalo, could clinch playoffs late Sunday night: Miami’s overtime victory at Buffalo on Saturday means Fins would clinch first playoff spot since 2008 on Sunday night if Denver loses in Kansas City. Dolfans’ favorite Christmas gift to unwrap? A Broncos loss, of course.

2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hurricanes, Orange Bowl on deck: It’s a Michigan-Florida State Orange Bowl on Friday, but first Canes face West Virginia Wednesday in Orlando. Why it matters: UM is on 0-6 bowl run dating to four coaches ago and last win in 2006.

3. PANTHERS

Ageless Jagr vaults to second in NHL career points: Holiday cheer visited the disappointing-so-far Cats as Jaromir Jagr scored his 1,888th career point to move into second all-time behind only Wayne Gretzky. Even more impressive: Jagr turns 45 in February.

4. HEAT

Miami retires Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey: Heat fans celebrated the Miami career of Shaq and recalled the 2006 NBA title he helped win as franchise retired his No. 32. With the current Heat team 10-20 entering the weekend, celebrating anything felt good.

5. CHRISTMAS

Jesus! Sports have taken over holiday: To Christians, this is first and foremost a day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. To others it’s a day to open gifts and watch five NBA games and two NFL games in a nonstop noon-to-midnight banquet of sports.

Greg Cote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
