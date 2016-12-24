Fins-Bills, UM, OB, Jagr, Shaq make list

1. DOLPHINS
Fins win in Buffalo, could clinch playoffs late Sunday night: Miami’s overtime victory at Buffalo on Saturday means Fins would clinch first playoff spot since 2008 on Sunday night if Denver loses in Kansas City. Dolfans’ favorite Christmas gift to unwrap? A Broncos loss, of course.
2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hurricanes, Orange Bowl on deck: It’s a Michigan-Florida State Orange Bowl on Friday, but first Canes face West Virginia Wednesday in Orlando. Why it matters: UM is on 0-6 bowl run dating to four coaches ago and last win in 2006.
3. PANTHERS
Ageless Jagr vaults to second in NHL career points: Holiday cheer visited the disappointing-so-far Cats as Jaromir Jagr scored his 1,888th career point to move into second all-time behind only Wayne Gretzky. Even more impressive: Jagr turns 45 in February.
4. HEAT
Miami retires Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey: Heat fans celebrated the Miami career of Shaq and recalled the 2006 NBA title he helped win as franchise retired his No. 32. With the current Heat team 10-20 entering the weekend, celebrating anything felt good.
5. CHRISTMAS
Jesus! Sports have taken over holiday: To Christians, this is first and foremost a day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. To others it’s a day to open gifts and watch five NBA games and two NFL games in a nonstop noon-to-midnight banquet of sports.
