Brady wins Week 14, injured Tannehill rises two spots

New England’s Tom Brady wins Week 14 with a 43.30-point performance and vaults to 12th place in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) NFL quarterback rankings, despite missing the first four games while suspended. Drew Brees sees his overall season lead shrink to 31 points with three games to go. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill raises two spots to No. 18 but will fall from here as he is injured. Our cumulative rankings use a simple formula unchanged since their inception in 1998, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Most rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a season title. These rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space each Sunday.
Player
LW
WK14
Season
1. Drew Brees, NO
1
12.85
504.50
2. Matt Ryan, ATL
2
33.85
473.50
3. Kirk Cousins, WAS
3
26.70
454.75
4. Aaron Rodgers, GB
5
39.30
438.45
5. Matthew Stafford, DET
6
20.15
418.35
6. Derek Carr, OAK
4
-1.15
416.60
7. Joe Flacco, BAL
9
41.20
397.10
8. Sam Bradford, MIN
10
36.60
391.70
9. Dak Prescott, DAL
7
2.25
384.95
10. Andy Dalton, CIN
14
32.00
372.25
11. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
8
10.00
370.70
12. Tom Brady, NE
18
43.30
369.80
13. Eli Manning, NYG
13
20.65
363.50
14. Andrew Luck, IND
12
16.80
360.05
15. Russell Wilson, SEA
11
5.00
348.95
16. Jameis Winston, TB
17
20.20
348.20
17. Philip Rivers, SD
16
11.80
344.65
18. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
20
29.75
342.85
19. Alex Smith, KC
19
26.20
341.55
20. Marcus Mariota, TEN
15
1.40
340.30
Bubble: Carson Wentz, PHI, 324.75. Dropouts: None. Week’s best: Brady, NE, 43.30 (25-38, 406, 3-1 in win). Week’s worst: Robert Griffin III, CLE, minus-1.80 (12-28, 104, 0-1 in loss).
Note: Thursday-game results included in following week’s chart.
Comments