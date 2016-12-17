Fins-Jets, Heat, FAU and bowls top the Hot Button list

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee Pause

0:46 Cameron Wake talks about getting the same results

0:25 Kenny Stills talks about his touchdown in Dolphins victory over the Bills

1:34 Dolphins' Maxwell talks about facing former team Seattle

0:37 Ajayi records second game with 200 yards

0:49 'Poop still tastes the same' says Wake after latest Dolphins loss

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

2:20 Adam Beasley on the Dolphins' win against the Cardinals and the Tannehill injury