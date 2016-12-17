Fins-Jets, Heat, FAU and bowls top the Hot Button list

1. DOLPHINS
Fins’ playoff push at Jets sans Tannehill: Miami needs two wins in last three games to likely make playoffs for first time since 2008 — a chase complicated with quarterback Ryan Tannehill out. If Saturday night at lowly Jets wasn’t one of those W’s, Miami, you got a problem.
2. HEAT
Miami seeking spark from six-game homestand: Struggling Heat was 9-17 entering weekend and hoping for lift from 10-day homestand. This used to be the franchise of the Big 3. Now it’s the franchise that would settle for an occasional big three-pointer.
3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FAU, not playing, gets first win of bowl season: The glut has commenced, with Miami Beach and Boca Raton bowls upcoming and Canes next week. Meanwhile, FAU somehow landed Alabama offensive chief Lane Kiffin to be its coach.
4. PANTHERS
Disappointing Cats in panic mode: Florida entered the weekend 2-3-4 since its premature, panicked coaching change. Now the club has restored some of the GM powers it was wrong to take from Dale Tallon in the first place. Calm down. Exhale.
5. COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gators, Noles take local stage: UM keeps winning, but local college hoops spotlight belonged to Florida Gators and FSU Seminoles in Saturday’s men’s Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise. Event needs a second day so it can crown champion.
