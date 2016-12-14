Greg Cote

December 14, 2016 5:07 PM

Seahawks’ mighty defense plus Rams’ morose offense adds up to Thursday night stinker

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

RAMS (4-9) at SEAHAWKS (8-4-1)

Line: SEA by 15.

Cote’s pick: SEA 21-7.

TV: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, NBC/NFLN (airing in South Florida).

NFL Week 15 kicks off with what looks like another of this season’s prime-time stinkers as a league-worst Los Angeles offense confronts a Seattle defense that is really good again — especially at home. The Rams are so bad, particularly with the ball, that is cost coach Jeff Fisher his job this week as interim guy John Fassel inherits the mess. RB Todd Gurley called it a “middle school offense.” (Dear Todd: Might help if you averaged more than 3.3 per carry.) Seahawks clinch division title in bad NFC West by winning here, and should do so with minimal fret. Look for Russell Wilson to bounce back from his five-pick nightmare at Green Bay, aided by a healthy RB Thomas Rawls reinvigorating the ground game. But I do sort of like L.A. getting this many points in what I figure as a low-scoring evening. Rams have won two of past three in series including a 9-3 sleepwalk in Week 2, and could get a little wake-up jolt from the coach sacking.

Related content

Greg Cote

Comments

Videos

Mock and Roll - NFL Draft Time with Greg Cote

View more video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/

Sports Videos