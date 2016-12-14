Seahawks’ mighty defense plus Rams’ morose offense adds up to Thursday night stinker

RAMS (4-9) at SEAHAWKS (8-4-1)
Line: SEA by 15.
Cote’s pick: SEA 21-7.
TV: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, NBC/NFLN (airing in South Florida).
NFL Week 15 kicks off with what looks like another of this season’s prime-time stinkers as a league-worst Los Angeles offense confronts a Seattle defense that is really good again — especially at home. The Rams are so bad, particularly with the ball, that is cost coach Jeff Fisher his job this week as interim guy John Fassel inherits the mess. RB Todd Gurley called it a “middle school offense.” (Dear Todd: Might help if you averaged more than 3.3 per carry.) Seahawks clinch division title in bad NFC West by winning here, and should do so with minimal fret. Look for Russell Wilson to bounce back from his five-pick nightmare at Green Bay, aided by a healthy RB Thomas Rawls reinvigorating the ground game. But I do sort of like L.A. getting this many points in what I figure as a low-scoring evening. Rams have won two of past three in series including a 9-3 sleepwalk in Week 2, and could get a little wake-up jolt from the coach sacking.
