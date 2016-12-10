Joe Flacco best among Week 13 QBs, Drew Brees grows overall PASS lead

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco wins Week 13 with a 58.05-point game (at Miami’s expense) in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) NFL quarterback rankings, leaping from 15th to ninth in the the season standings. Drew Brees maintains a comfortable overall lead, with the playing field level now that byes are done. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill barely stays in the chart, dropping two spots to 20th. Our cumulative rankings use a simple formula unchanged since their inception in 1998, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Most rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a season title. These rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space each Sunday.
Player
LW
WK13
Season
1. Drew Brees, NO
1
25.30
491.65
2. Matt Ryan, ATL
2
24.85
439.65
3. Kirk Cousins, WAS
3
18.55
428.05
4. Derek Carr, OAK
4
27.00
417.75
5. Aaron Rodgers, GB
5
31.45
399.15
6. Matthew Stafford, DET
7
46.05
398.20
7. Dak Prescott, DAL
6
20.95
382.70
8. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
9
34.45
360.70
9. Joe Flacco, BAL
15
58.05
355.90
10. Sam Bradford, MIN
11
34.35
355.10
11. Russell Wilson, SEA
13
34.85
343.95
12. Andrew Luck, IND
17
46.90
343.25
13. Eli Manning, NYG
10
18.75
342.85
14. Andy Dalton, CIN
16
42.60
340.25
15. Marcus Mariota, TEN
8
BYE
338.90
16. Philip Rivers, SD
12
15.25
332.85
17. Jameis Winston, TB
14
29.00
328.00
18. Tom Brady, NE
19
41.45
326.50
19. Alex Smith, KC
20
38.50
315.35
20. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
18
23.30
313.10
Bubble: Carson Palmer, ARI, 310.25. Dropouts: None. Week’s best: Flacco, BAL, 58.05 (36-47, 381, 4-1 in win). Week’s worst: tie, Blake Bortles, JAC, minus-0.95 (19-42, 181, 0-2 in loss); and Ryan Fitzpatrick, NYJ, minus-0.95 (5-12, 81, 0-1 in loss).
Thursday results included in following week’s chart.
Comments