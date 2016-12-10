Dolphins look for rebound, Heat vs. old friends on Hot Button list

1. DOLPHINS
Fins seek home rebound Sunday against Arizona: Was it the team that won six games in a row or the team that was so horrible in that 38-6 loss in Baltimore last week? Who are the real Dolphins and will they stand up in time to (finally) make the playoffs?
2. HEAT
Miami visits LeBron, D-Wade back to back: The depleted, injury-wracked Heat was 7-15 entering back-to-back games at Cleveland and Chicago. Human nature: LeBron and D-Wade privately must be delighting in Miami’s struggles, right?
3. HURRICANES
UM preps for bowl game against West Virginia: The first is in six days, the last is the Jan. 9 championship, and in between the Canes face West Virginia on Dec. 28 in Orlando. In all, 42 bowl games in three weeks are sure to make you nearly sick of college football.
4. PANTHERS
Um, how’s that coaching change working out? The big-dreaming Cats were 11-11 a quarter into the NHL season when, in a premature panic, they dumbly fired coach Gerard Gallant. Since the change, entering Saturday night’s game, they were 1-2-3.
5. MARLINS
Fish chase elite, pricey closer: As baseball’s winter meetings ended, the Marlins were continuing to seriously pursue coveted closer Kenley Jansen. The apparent strategy? Post-Jose Fernandez, if you don’t have a great starter, better at least have a great finisher.
