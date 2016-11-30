Red-hot Cowboys are due for a stumble and desperate Vikings might take advantage

COWBOYS (10-1) AT VIKINGS (6-5)
Line: DAL by 3.
Cote’s pick: MIN 24-20.
TV: 8:30 p.m., NBC/NFLN (airing in South Florida).
NFL Week 13 goes off on a majestic catapult with a matchup of Game of the Week heft — and with an upset! Dallas can be first team to clinch a playoff spot, but won’t. The way-hot Cowboys are plainly due a stumble, and the far-more-desperate Vikings, at home, are equipped to make it happen. Minnesota’s defense is one of the very few good enough to counter Dallas’ big offense and penetrate that excellent Cowboys O-line, and Vikes coach Mike Zimmer, the former ’Boys defensive chief, is more able than most to make that happen. Also expect a sonic-loud, bigger-than typical home field edge for the Purples, who’ll also get a needed boost on offese with the expected return of top receiver Stefon Diggs. A key will be Vikes’ banged-up offensive line giving Sam Bradford time to operate, but I believe this game will swing when Bradford is on the sideline admiring how his defense is able to neutralize dynamic super-rooks Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Vikes’ D will force a couple of turnovers or at least one huge one that turns the game.
