Dolphins looking to extend win streak keeps them atop this week’s Hot Button list

1. DOLPHINS

Miami hosts 49ers seeking sixth consecutive win: Dolphins are hot and in the heart of playoff contention, while lowly San Francisco limps in Sunday at 1-9. Dolfans, that feeling you have that is so strange and foreign — it’s called “overconfidence.”

2. HURRICANES

Duke visits for UM regular-season finale: A year ago the Canes needed a last-second, eight-lateral kickoff return miracle to beat Duke. This year, thanks, they’d prefer a simple low-drama win to finish 8-4 and bring on the bowl bids.

3. HEAT

A retooling team in an early-season scramble: Heat was 4-10 entering pair of weekend games against Memphis, coached by ex-Heat assistant David Fizdale. It’s weird. Playoffs always were assumed down here. Now they seem a million miles away.

4. PANTHERS

Cats hit the road looking for a spark: The high-hope Cats entered the weekend loitering around .500 and now set out on a six-game road trip starting Sunday. Wanted: the season’s first three-game win streak would be a nice start.

5. UM BASKETBALL

Canes fall short in Orlando invitational: Miami men fell to No. 21 Iowa State on Friday in AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando for UM’s first loss of the season. Give coach Jim Larrañaga credit. Even his rebuilding years are pretty good.

