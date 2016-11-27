Brees overtakes season lead in Miami Herald QB rankings, Prescott wins week

Dallas super rookie Dak Prescott wins Week 11 with a 47.05-point game in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) NFL quarterback rankings. But the big news is Drew Brees overtaking Matt Ryan for the season lead, taking advantage of Atlanta’s bye week. This is first time since Week 3 that Ryan has not led. Our rankings are cumulative, so players on a bye take a temporary hit that evens out over course of season. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill elevates three spots to 18th overall. Our rankings use a simple formula unchanged since their inception in 1998, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Most rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a season title. These rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space each Sunday.
Player
LW
WK11
Season
1. Drew Brees, NO
2
43.25
413.85
2. Matt Ryan, ATL
1
BYE
375.35
3. Derek Carr, OAK
3
36.75
353.00
4. Kirk Cousins, WAS
4
44.75
349.05
5. Dak Prescott, DAL
6
47.05
334.00
6. Matthew Stafford, DET
5
33.90
326.55
7. Aaron Rodgers, GB
7
37.55
320.05
8. Marcus Mariota, TEN
10
32.50
309.60
9. Russell Wilson, SEA
9
26.60
306.55
10. Eli Manning, NYG
13
28.35
297.40
11. Andrew Luck, IND
11
23.10
296.35
12. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
12
23.35
293.20
13. Sam Bradford, MIN
15
28.45
287.55
14. Philip Rivers, SD
8
BYE
280.50
15. Andy Dalton, CIN
14
12.35
276.50
16. Joe Flacco, BAL
16
27.45
267.15
17. Jameis Winston, TB
19
33.55
266.00
18. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
21
30.60
251.55
19. Alex Smith, KC
22
30.05
249.85
20. Tom Brady, NE
23
39.00
249.75
Bubble: Carson Wentz, PHI, 247.95. Dropouts: Wentz, PHI (17th to 21st); Carson Palmer, ARI (18-22) and Blake Bortles, JAC (20-23). Week’s best: Prescott, DAL, 47.05 (27-36, 301, 3-0 in win). Week’s worst: Cody Kessler, CLE, 3.40 (7-14, 128, 0-1 in loss).
Thursday results included in following week’s chart.
