Greg Cote

November 27, 2016 1:41 AM

Brees overtakes season lead in Miami Herald QB rankings, Prescott wins week

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

Dallas super rookie Dak Prescott wins Week 11 with a 47.05-point game in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) NFL quarterback rankings. But the big news is Drew Brees overtaking Matt Ryan for the season lead, taking advantage of Atlanta’s bye week. This is first time since Week 3 that Ryan has not led. Our rankings are cumulative, so players on a bye take a temporary hit that evens out over course of season. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill elevates three spots to 18th overall. Our rankings use a simple formula unchanged since their inception in 1998, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Most rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a season title. These rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space each Sunday.

Player

LW

WK11

Season

1. Drew Brees, NO

2

43.25

413.85

2. Matt Ryan, ATL

1

BYE

375.35

3. Derek Carr, OAK

3

36.75

353.00

4. Kirk Cousins, WAS

4

44.75

349.05

5. Dak Prescott, DAL

6

47.05

334.00

6. Matthew Stafford, DET

5

33.90

326.55

7. Aaron Rodgers, GB

7

37.55

320.05

8. Marcus Mariota, TEN

10

32.50

309.60

9. Russell Wilson, SEA

9

26.60

306.55

10. Eli Manning, NYG

13

28.35

297.40

11. Andrew Luck, IND

11

23.10

296.35

12. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

12

23.35

293.20

13. Sam Bradford, MIN

15

28.45

287.55

14. Philip Rivers, SD

8

BYE

280.50

15. Andy Dalton, CIN

14

12.35

276.50

16. Joe Flacco, BAL

16

27.45

267.15

17. Jameis Winston, TB

19

33.55

266.00

18. Ryan Tannehill, MIA

21

30.60

251.55

19. Alex Smith, KC

22

30.05

249.85

20. Tom Brady, NE

23

39.00

249.75

Bubble: Carson Wentz, PHI, 247.95. Dropouts: Wentz, PHI (17th to 21st); Carson Palmer, ARI (18-22) and Blake Bortles, JAC (20-23). Week’s best: Prescott, DAL, 47.05 (27-36, 301, 3-0 in win). Week’s worst: Cody Kessler, CLE, 3.40 (7-14, 128, 0-1 in loss).

Thursday results included in following week’s chart.

Related content

Greg Cote

Comments

Videos

Mock and Roll - NFL Draft Time with Greg Cote

View more video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.

Sports Videos