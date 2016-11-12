Greg Cote

November 12, 2016 9:15 PM

Falcons’ Ryan wins Week 9, grows season lead in Miami Herald QB chart

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan wins Week 9 with a 50.20-point game to grow his lead in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) NFL quarterback rankings, with Drew Brees leapfrogging Derek Carr into second place as the second half of the season commences. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill holds steady in 22nd place. Our rankings are cumulative, so players on a bye take a temporary hit that evens out over course of season. The rankings use a simple formula unchanged since their inception in 1998, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Most rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a season title. Our rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space each Sunday.

Player

LW

WK9

Season

1. Matt Ryan, ATL

1

50.20

359.00

2. Drew Brees, NO

3

47.15

339.45

3. Derek Carr, OAK

2

23.20

316.25

4. Matthew Stafford, DET

5

28.95

292.65

5. Andrew Luck, IND

7

26.05

273.25

6. Kirk Cousins, WAS

4

BYE

269.20

7. Philip Rivers, SD

8

39.75

265.20

8. Aaron Rodgers, GB

9

29.85

252.95

9. Andy Dalton, CIN

6

BYE

250.95

10. Dak Prescott, DAL

10

41.35

248.00

11. Eli Manning, NYG

11

31.85

237.05

12. Russell Wilson, SEA

16

39.10

235.55

13. Marcus Mariota, TEN

12

29.65

233.35

14. Sam Bradford, MIN

19

38.65

218.75

15. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

14

14.20

212.45

16. Carson Wentz, PHI

17

19.20

205.50

17. Carson Palmer, ARI

13

BYE

201.10

18. Joe Flacco, BAL

20

23.05

197.90

19. Alex Smith, KC

15

DNP

196.90

20. Jameis Winston, TB

24

31.05

195.85

22. Ryan Tannehill, MIA

22

21.45

187.95

▪ Bubble: Blake Bortles, JAC, 190.80.

▪ Dropout: Tom Brady, NE (18th to 24th).

▪ Week’s best: Ryan, ATL, 50.20 (25-34, 344, 4-0 in win).

▪ Week’s worst: Ryan Fitzpatrick, NYJ, 12.65 (17-28, 193, 1-2 in loss).

Thursday results included in following week’s chart.

Related content

Greg Cote

Comments

Videos

Mock and Roll - NFL Draft Time with Greg Cote

View more video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.

Sports Videos