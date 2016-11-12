Falcons’ Ryan wins Week 9, grows season lead in Miami Herald QB chart

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan wins Week 9 with a 50.20-point game to grow his lead in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) NFL quarterback rankings, with Drew Brees leapfrogging Derek Carr into second place as the second half of the season commences. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill holds steady in 22nd place. Our rankings are cumulative, so players on a bye take a temporary hit that evens out over course of season. The rankings use a simple formula unchanged since their inception in 1998, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Most rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a season title. Our rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space each Sunday.
Player
LW
WK9
Season
1. Matt Ryan, ATL
1
50.20
359.00
2. Drew Brees, NO
3
47.15
339.45
3. Derek Carr, OAK
2
23.20
316.25
4. Matthew Stafford, DET
5
28.95
292.65
5. Andrew Luck, IND
7
26.05
273.25
6. Kirk Cousins, WAS
4
BYE
269.20
7. Philip Rivers, SD
8
39.75
265.20
8. Aaron Rodgers, GB
9
29.85
252.95
9. Andy Dalton, CIN
6
BYE
250.95
10. Dak Prescott, DAL
10
41.35
248.00
11. Eli Manning, NYG
11
31.85
237.05
12. Russell Wilson, SEA
16
39.10
235.55
13. Marcus Mariota, TEN
12
29.65
233.35
14. Sam Bradford, MIN
19
38.65
218.75
15. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
14
14.20
212.45
16. Carson Wentz, PHI
17
19.20
205.50
17. Carson Palmer, ARI
13
BYE
201.10
18. Joe Flacco, BAL
20
23.05
197.90
19. Alex Smith, KC
15
DNP
196.90
20. Jameis Winston, TB
24
31.05
195.85
22. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
22
21.45
187.95
▪ Bubble: Blake Bortles, JAC, 190.80.
▪ Dropout: Tom Brady, NE (18th to 24th).
▪ Week’s best: Ryan, ATL, 50.20 (25-34, 344, 4-0 in win).
▪ Week’s worst: Ryan Fitzpatrick, NYJ, 12.65 (17-28, 193, 1-2 in loss).
Thursday results included in following week’s chart.
Comments