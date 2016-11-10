Greg Cote

November 10, 2016 10:51 PM

As Riley and Wade move closer to peace with each other, Heat fans show No. 3 the love

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

This felt like home: Dwyane Wade walked into the Miami Heat’s downtown bayside arena Thursday evening, two hours before tipoff, and dozens of waiting arena workers broke out into applause as he approached, a few offering hugs. He smiled big and easy, like you do seeing old friends.

This, though, did not feel like home: Wade left the warmth of that little welcome he didn’t expect, and was suddenly lost. For 13 years he had only made the turn to the home lockerroom, a luxurious, roomy expanse of dark cherry wood and wide leather seats.

“It felt normal ‘til I walked to the opposite side of the building,” he said. “I honestly did not know where to go.”

He was directed to the visitors’ lockerroom, a small, cramped enclave of Spartan decoration.

“Yeah I think the NBA gotta do something about the visitors lockerroom,” he said later, smiling. “It’s not up to code. I think I got taped in a storage room. It was very tiny. Hopefully there’s good showers after the game.”

Bitter sweet: Heat fans react to Dwyane Wade's return to Miami

Several Heat fans out the AmericanAirlines Arena talk about seeing Dwyane Wade playing for the Chicago Bulls on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.

Justin Azpiazu​ justinazpiazu​@miamiherald.com
 

Welcome home, Dwyane. Maybe the accommodations left something to be desired, but you sure felt the love.

Thursday night marked Wade’s first return to Miami for a game since leaving the Heat in free agency this past summer and joining the Chicago Bulls. It will be his only time back this entire NBA season. Miami would lose 98-95, a third straight defeat dropping the Heat to 2-5. But that wasn’t the story on this night.

Wade was given a full introduction beforehand, to an ovation louder than that of any Heat player. The volume grew in the midst of the first quarter, during a timeout, when a tribute video was played and afterward he stepped onto the court and waved his thanks to the standing, cheering crowd. Somebody waved a hand-drawn sign that read, ‘This Will Always Be Wade County.’

When Wade scored (he had a modest 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting), the cheer was at times as loud as if he’d scored for Miami. Force of habit, maybe?

“I thought I’d shoot better,” said Wade. “I been knowin’ these rims awhile.”

Wade hoped there might a moment on the court together with old friend Udonis Haslem, his Heat running mate for 13 years, but Haslem never got in the game.

“I kicked myself for that,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra admitted afterward. “There’s really no excuse. I wish I would have.”

A sub-theme of Wade’s highly anticipated return had been his strained relationship with Heat president Pat Riley. That was not overstated. But this is true, too. The frost is thawing. Time is doing its good work. Both men can look in the rafters and see three championships banners that one man would not have won without the other.

Dwyane Wade talks about beating the Heat in his return to Miami

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade talks about to returning to Miami to face the Heat on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016. The Bulls won 98-95.

Justin Azpiazu​ justinazpiazu@miamiherald.com​
 

Riley, striding in a halfway before the game, paused to acknowledge he finally had sent to Wade that long-saved, heartfelt email he had penned.

“It’s nobody’s business!” he said first, but playfully, chiding the big deal that had been made of their supposed falling out. “There has been a reach-out on my part. I had [the email] for six weeks and I didn’t send it. I had my wife read it first. But I sent it. I won’t tell you when.”

Riley said he seldom communicated with Wade a lot after a season, saying, “I’d send him three letters: ‘Is your ass in shape/,’ ‘It better be in shape,’ and ‘Get your ass in shape.’”

Dwyane Wade gets thunderous applause when taking the court against the Miami Heat

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade makes his way onto the court at AmericanAirlines Arena prior to the game against the Heat on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.

Justin Azpiazu ​ justinazpiazu@miamiherald.com ​
 

Wade acknowledged, “I got emails from him. I haven’t had time to read them. I’ll take time on the plane [leaving Miami] to read them.” If that sounds a bit cool, Wade also emphasized, “There is nothing to squash in my eyes,” meaning s controversy in their relationship. “I am appreciative of what we created together. I have nothing to squash.”

It’s plain that Wade felt Miami did not try hard enough to make him feel wanted, to keep him. Riley admits second-guessing if Wade should have been offered a maximum contract after LeBron James left. It’s done, though. You can’t put the smoke back in the cigar.

Dwyane Wade talks about returning to Miami in pregame press conference

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade talks about his time in Miami and about the emotions he's felt since returning to the AmericanAirlines Arena on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.

Justin Azpiazu ​ jazpiazu@miamiherald.com
 

Wade is convincing when he says he has left any regrets behind. He still follows and supports the Heat, saying, “I want to see how Tyler [Johnson] does. I want to see how Justise [Winslow] is growing. I want to see Hassan [Whiteside] be a beast on the floor. I want to see UD [Udonis Haslem] get in...”

Wade was born in Robbins, Ill. and went to Marquette, so joining the Bulls felt like a homecoming for him. But Miami is home, too. Miami raised No. 3, the man and the career. He still has a place here. Slept in his own bed last night, albeit briefly, after a flight from a Wednesday night game in Atlanta.

“Walking in my house, smelling the air freshener in my house,” he described it. “Ah, it’s home!”

An arena full of Heat fans made it feel like home for him Thursday night, too. There will be future events, perhaps upon his retirement. He’ll have a tribute night devoted to him. His number will be retired. But Thursday was the first opportunity to demonstrate that, although the relationship did not end perfectly, this franchise and its greatest all-time are still on good terms. And that is important.

Dwyane Wade returns to the AAA to face Miami Heat

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade returns to Miami for the first time to face the Heat on Thurs., Nov. 10, 2016.

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com
 

Wade sounded like a man content, and at peace.

“All the good of everything that happened in my career here in 13 years — I wouldn’t change it for the world. It was spectacular,” he said. “When I was a kid, I couldn’t have gotten on my knees and asked God for a better pro career, start to finish. And I’m so proud of it.”

The appreciation was flowing both ways Thursday night, and in equal measure.

Dwyane Wade thanking Miami, and a city and its fans giving all of that love right back.

Greg Cote

