November 5, 2016 5:44 PM

Dolphins’ rivalry game against Jets is atop this week’s list

By Greg Cote

1. DOLPHINS

Hot Fins host rival Jets: Those two big, Jay Ajayi-fueled wins in a row: Mirage or real? Sunday’s visit by the Jets might tell. For Miami, the result will define the difference between playoff contender and pretender.

2. HEAT

Return of D-Wade is at hand: Four days until Dwyane Wade returns in a Bulls uniform Thursday night for his only visit of the season. The reception he hears in the Heat’s arena should sound like this: Thank you.

3. HURRICANES

UM beats Pitt, ends four-game skid: Canes had lost four in row entering Saturday’s home game against Pitt. No pressure or anything, but one more would have been UM’s longest losing streak since six in a row in 1977.

4. BASEBALL

Chicago fans celebrate epic win: Ernie Banks and Harry Caray surely were the parade’s ghostly grand marshals Friday as the Cubs celebrated their first World Series championship since 1908. You’re off the hook, Steve Bartman.

5. POLITICS

Nerves on end for Tuesday presidential vote: No matter who they’re voting for, sports fans, like all Americans, can agree on one thing: We’re all absolutely terrified that the other person will win.

