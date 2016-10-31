Greg Cote

October 31, 2016 4:41 PM

Ex-Cane Andre Johnson has strong case for Canton, but it’s no cinch

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Andre Johnson, 35, the born-and-raised Miamian and ex-Hurricanes 2001 national champion, announced today he planned to retire on Monday. Fittingly his last NFL touchdown would come in his hometown, in an Oct. 9 victory over the Dolphins. Is Johnson a Hall of Famer? I think so. Likely not a first-ballot, no-argument guy. But one who should get to Canton eventually. Here are Johnson's pertinent NFL career numbers compared to the three most recent wide receivers to be inducted, with 'PB' indicating Pro Bowls:

PLAYER

PB

REC

YDS

AVG.

TD

Andre Johnson

7

1,062

14,185

13.4

70

Tim Brown (2015)

9

1,094

14,934

13.7

100

Andre Reed (2014)

7

951

13,198

13.9

87

Cris Carter (2013)

8

1,101

13,899

12.6

130

