Ex-Cane Andre Johnson has strong case for Canton, but it’s no cinch

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Andre Johnson, 35, the born-and-raised Miamian and ex-Hurricanes 2001 national champion, announced today he planned to retire on Monday. Fittingly his last NFL touchdown would come in his hometown, in an Oct. 9 victory over the Dolphins. Is Johnson a Hall of Famer? I think so. Likely not a first-ballot, no-argument guy. But one who should get to Canton eventually. Here are Johnson's pertinent NFL career numbers compared to the three most recent wide receivers to be inducted, with 'PB' indicating Pro Bowls:
PLAYER
PB
REC
YDS
AVG.
TD
Andre Johnson
7
1,062
14,185
13.4
70
Tim Brown (2015)
9
1,094
14,934
13.7
100
Andre Reed (2014)
7
951
13,198
13.9
87
Cris Carter (2013)
8
1,101
13,899
12.6
130
