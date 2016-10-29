Opening of season for new-era Miami Heat is the No. 1 topic in South Florida

1. HEAT
Spurs here Sunday bring season’s first real test: The new-era Heat is two games in with its first real test coming Sunday against San Antonio, but the early season’s big highlight is still ahead: Dwyane Wade’s return to Miami on Nov. 10.
2. HURRICANES
UM seeks season reboot at Notre Dame: It was Super Saturday for the state of Florida’s Big 3 as the Canes revived their rivalry with Notre Dame, Florida and Georgia played their annual neutral-site game and Florida State hosted No. 3 Clemson.
3. BASEBALL
World Series Game 5 at Wrigley on Sunday: Chicago hosts its last game of this World Series on Sunday as the Cubs try to win their first title since 1908. The Indians last won in 1948. So that’s recently, relatively speaking.
4. DOLPHINS
Bye-week Fins prepare for Stinkin’ Jets: Miami has won two in a row as it gets ready to host the hated rival New York Jets next week. Meanwhile, Jay Ajayi will rush for 178 yards Sunday despite being on a bye.
5. PANTHERS
Pick up the pace, Cats. We’re watching: Florida had lost four of five after a 2-0 start entering Saturday’s game to drop mid-pack in the NHL’s Eastern Conference. That’s the thing. High expectations lead to pressure.
