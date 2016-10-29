Rodgers wins week, Brees cuts into Ryan’s season lead

Green Bay’s slow-starting Aaron Rodgers wins Week 7 with a 52.30-point game to rocket 10 spots to 13th overall in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) quarterback rankings. At the top of the chart, the Falcons’ Matt Ryan sees his lead reduced sharply by the Saints’ Drew Brees, who is now in the passing lane in the battle for first place. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill holds steady in 16th place. Our rankings, in their 19th season, use a simple formula unchanged since their inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over course of season. Most other rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a season title. Our rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space every Sunday.
Player
LW
WK7
Season
1. Matt Ryan, ATL
1
23.65
259.40
2. Drew Brees, NO
4
50.35
252.05
3. Matthew Stafford, DET
2
28.30
235.70
4. Andrew Luck, IND
9
46.65
230.70
5. Derek Carr, OAK
3
27.00
229.40
6. Andy Dalton, CIN
7
36.40
222.25
7. Philip Rivers, SD
6
33.55
222.10
8. Kirk Cousins, WAS
10
39.05
220.80
9. Eli Manning, NYG
11
25.80
205.20
10. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
5
DNP
198.25
11. Alex Smith, KC
14
31.70
186.55
12. Dak Prescott, DAL
8
BYE
185.30
13. Aaron Rodgers, GB
23
52.30
180.80
14. Russell Wilson, SEA
15
24.75
176.80
15. Joe Flacco, BAL
13
12.40
174.85
16. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
16
23.20
166.50
17. Marcus Mariota, TEN
17
24.60
165.20
18. Brian Hoyer, CHI
12
-0.55
163.25
19. Sam Bradford, MIN
19
18.20
156.70
20. Carson Palmer, ARI
25
28.60
152.95
▪ Bubble: Carson Wentz, PHI, 152.20. Dropouts: Wentz, PHI (18th to 21st) and Case Keenum, L.A. (20-22).
▪ Week’s best: Rodgers, GB, 52.30 (39-56, 326, 3-0 in win).
▪ Week’s worst: Matt Barkley, CHI, minus-4.95 (6-15, 81, 0-2 in loss).
Thursday results included in following week’s chart.
