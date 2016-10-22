Greg Cote

October 22, 2016 6:37 PM

Brees edges Brady for Week 6 crown, Tannehill climbs in Miami Herald NFL quarterback rankings

MIAMI HERALD PASS RANKINGS

Brees edges Brady for Week 6 title,

Ryan still leads, Tannehill climbs

The Saints' Drew Brees scored a 56.25-point game to edge the Patriots' Tom Brady by less than one point and win the Week 6 crown in the Miami Herald's Passer Success System (PASS) quarterback rankings. The Falcons' Matt Ryan maintains a fairly comfortable overall season lead. The Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill reverses his slide and climbs three spots in the chart, to 16th. Our rankings, in their 19th season, use a simple formula unchanged since their inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over course of season. Most other rating systems including the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a season title. Our rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space every Sunday.

Player

LW

WK6

Season

1. Matt Ryan, ATL

1

34.75

235.75

2. Matthew Stafford, DET

5

45.50

207.40

3. Derek Carr, OAK

3

21.25

202.40

4. Drew Brees, NO

10

56.25

201.70

5. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

2

10.45

198.25

6. Philip Rivers, SD

4

23.90

188.55

7. Andy Dalton, CIN

7

26.70

185.85

8. Dak Prescott, DAL

9

32.35

185.30

9. Andrew Luck, IND

6

22.60

184.05

10. Kirk Cousins, WAS

8

23.15

181.75

11. Eli Manning, NYG

14

46.15

179.40

12. Brian Hoyer, CHI

13

26.10

163.80

13. Joe Flacco, BAL

11

19.35

162.45

14. Alex Smith, KC

16

32.20

154.85

15. Russell Wilson, SEA

17

31.50

152.05

16. Ryan Tannehill, MIA

19

33.60

143.30

17. Marcus Mariota, TEN

20

35.20

140.60

18. Carson Wentz, PHI

15

8.95

139.30

19. Sam Bradford, MIN

12

BYE

138.50

20. Case Keenum, LA

27

44.05

134.85

Bubble: Tyrod Taylor, BUF, 132.80. Dropout: Jameis Winston, TB (18th to 27th).

Week's best: Brees, NO, 56.25 (34-49, 465, 4-1 in win).

Week's worst: Ryan Fitzpatrick, NYJ, 6.70 (16-31, 174, 0-1 in loss).

Note: Thursday-game results included in following week's chart.

Related content

Greg Cote

Comments

Videos

Mock and Roll - NFL Draft Time with Greg Cote

View more video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.

Sports Videos