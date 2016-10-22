Brees edges Brady for Week 6 crown, Tannehill climbs in Miami Herald NFL quarterback rankings

MIAMI HERALD PASS RANKINGS
Brees edges Brady for Week 6 title,
Ryan still leads, Tannehill climbs
The Saints' Drew Brees scored a 56.25-point game to edge the Patriots' Tom Brady by less than one point and win the Week 6 crown in the Miami Herald's Passer Success System (PASS) quarterback rankings. The Falcons' Matt Ryan maintains a fairly comfortable overall season lead. The Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill reverses his slide and climbs three spots in the chart, to 16th. Our rankings, in their 19th season, use a simple formula unchanged since their inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over course of season. Most other rating systems including the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a season title. Our rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space every Sunday.
Player
LW
WK6
Season
1. Matt Ryan, ATL
1
34.75
235.75
2. Matthew Stafford, DET
5
45.50
207.40
3. Derek Carr, OAK
3
21.25
202.40
4. Drew Brees, NO
10
56.25
201.70
5. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
2
10.45
198.25
6. Philip Rivers, SD
4
23.90
188.55
7. Andy Dalton, CIN
7
26.70
185.85
8. Dak Prescott, DAL
9
32.35
185.30
9. Andrew Luck, IND
6
22.60
184.05
10. Kirk Cousins, WAS
8
23.15
181.75
11. Eli Manning, NYG
14
46.15
179.40
12. Brian Hoyer, CHI
13
26.10
163.80
13. Joe Flacco, BAL
11
19.35
162.45
14. Alex Smith, KC
16
32.20
154.85
15. Russell Wilson, SEA
17
31.50
152.05
16. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
19
33.60
143.30
17. Marcus Mariota, TEN
20
35.20
140.60
18. Carson Wentz, PHI
15
8.95
139.30
19. Sam Bradford, MIN
12
BYE
138.50
20. Case Keenum, LA
27
44.05
134.85
Bubble: Tyrod Taylor, BUF, 132.80. Dropout: Jameis Winston, TB (18th to 27th).
Week's best: Brees, NO, 56.25 (34-49, 465, 4-1 in win).
Week's worst: Ryan Fitzpatrick, NYJ, 6.70 (16-31, 174, 0-1 in loss).
Note: Thursday-game results included in following week's chart.
