Fins’ next foe, Big Ben, wins Week 5 of QB rankings; Tannehill continues slide

Big Ben Roethlisberger of Pittsburgh, whose Steelers visit Miami on Sunday, won Week 5 with a 57.00-point game in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) quarterback rankings, rising to second place overall behind Atlanta’s Matt Ryan. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill dips three more spots to 19th. Our rankings, in their 19th season, use a simple formula unchanged since their inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the season. Most other rating systems, including the NFL’s and ESPN’s, are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space every Sunday.
Player
LW
WK5
Season
1. Matt Ryan, ATL
1
23.35
201.00
2. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
4
57.00
187.80
3. Derek Carr, OAK
2
33.85
181.15
4. Philip Rivers, SD
5
35.95
164.65
5. Matthew Stafford, DET
6
36.00
161.90
6. Andrew Luck, IND
13
44.10
161.45
7. Andy Dalton, CIN
8
36.45
159.15
8. Kirk Cousins, WAS
7
35.00
158.60
9. Dak Prescott, DAL
10
31.35
152.95
10. Drew Brees, NO
3
BYE
145.45
11. Joe Flacco, BAL
14
27.50
143.10
12. Sam Bradford, MIN
17
38.55
138.50
13. Brian Hoyer, CHI
22
48.85
137.70
14. Eli Manning, NYG
12
13.95
133.25
15.Carson Wentz, PHI
18
31.90
130.35
16. Alex Smith, KC
9
BYE
122.65
17. Russell Wilson, SEA
11
BYE
120.55
18. Jameis Winston, TB
23
24.95
113.35
19. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
16
9.55
109.70
20. Marcus Mariota, TEN
T-27
33.15
105.40
▪ Bubble: Tyrod Taylor, BUF, 104.85.
▪ Dropouts: Trevor Siemian, DEN (15th to 22nd); Blake Bortles, JAC (19-24); Carson Palmer, ARI (20-26).
▪ Week’s best: Roethlisberger, PIT, 57.00 (34-47, 380, 4-0 in win).
▪ Week’s worst: Brock Osweiler, HOU, 5.20 (19-42, 184, 1-1 in loss).
Thursday results included in following week’s chart.
Comments