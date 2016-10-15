No. 1 topic South Florida sports fans are talking about: Desperate Dolphins

1. DOLPHINS
Fins in desperation mode as Pittsburgh visits: As 1-4 Miami fights to salvage a slipping season, a Dolphins defense that couldn’t stop tepid Tennessee is supposed to now stop Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell? Oy.
2. HURRICANES
UNC, now Virginia Tech will define season: FSU loss was big, but it is doubleheader of Saturday’s visit by North Carolina and now Virginia Tech on Thursday night in Blacksburg that would define UM’s shot at reaching the ACC title game.
3. PANTHERS
Cats open season of high hopes with OT win: The hockey team honored late Marlins star Jose Fernandez by all wearing No. 16 in the pregame skate, then the Cats’ No. 16, Aleksander Barkov, scored the opening-night game-winner. Sweet.
4. BASEBALL
America rooting for Cubs-Indians final: Cubs seek their first World Series title since 1908 and Indians their first since ’48 in league championship series now under way. America to Dodgers and Blue Jays: Don’t even think about it!
5. HEAT
Countdown: 10 days until … who knows!? Only three preseason games remain until the Dwyane Wade-less, Chris Bosh-less, new-era Heat opens the NBA regular season Oct. 26 in Orlando. It’s the great unknown. If only “great” described the outlook.
