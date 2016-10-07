Greg Cote

October 7, 2016 10:40 PM

What South Florida sports fans are talking about this week

By Greg Cote

1. HURRICANES

UM hosts nemesis Florida State: No. 10 Miami hosted No. 23 FSU on Saturday night hoping to end a losing streak in the series at six games. Result would see Canes a step closer to being “back,” or be a step back.

2. DOLPHINS

Fins begin crucial four-game homestand: Tennessee here Sunday is the first of four consecutive games at home, after which 1-3 Miami might realistically hope to be 4-4 at midyear. Any less, and the season could be lost.

3. PANTHERS

Season of high hopes starts in four days: Fake games are done, now the NHL regular season opens Thursday as Florida hosts New Jersey. Cats think they’re Stanley Cup contenders. Only the proving remains.

4. BASEBALL

Miami still mourns, but sport moves: Marlins fans are still reeling from the tragic death of Jose Fernandez, but it’s the first full weekend of the playoffs as Cubs fans ache to party like it’s 1908 but fear disappointment yet again.

5. HEAT

Post-Wade/post-Bosh era under way: Miami is two games into its eight-game preseason as the Oct. 26 start of the NBA regular season nears. Big Three Era came together quickly; alas, it seemed to disintegrate nearly as fast.

