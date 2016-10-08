Falcons’ Ryan wins Week 4, takes overall lead in Miami Herald QB rankings; Tannehill dips

Matt Ryan of Atlanta won Week 4 with a season high 58.15 points in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) quarterback rankings, catapulting Ryan into the overall season lead. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill dips two spots, to 16th place. Our rankings, in their 19th season, use a simple formula unchanged since their inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over course of year. Most rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space every Sunday.
Player
LW
WK4
Season
1. Matt Ryan, ATL
2
58.15
177.65
2. Derek Carr, OAK
4
41.95
147.30
3. Drew Brees, NO
1
25.35
145.45
4. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
17
52.00
130.80
5. Philip Rivers, SD
7
32.05
128.70
6. Matthew Stafford, DET
3
14.65
125.90
7. Kirk Cousins, WAS
11
35.15
123.60
8. Andy Dalton, CIN
12
35.80
122.70
9. Alex Smith, KC
8
27.35
122.65
10. Dak Prescott, DAL
16
37.25
121.60
11. Russell Wilson, SEA
18
43.45
120.55
12. Eli Manning, NYG
5
15.05
119.30
13. Andrew Luck, IND
10
26.70
117.35
14. Joe Flacco, BAL
T-14
29.90
115.60
15. Trevor Siemian, DEN
9
12.40
103.20
16. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
T-14
14.45
100.15
17. Sam Bradford, MIN
26
37.10
99.95
18. Carson Wentz, PHI
6
BYE
98.45
19. Blake Bortles, JAC
20
26.35
96.50
20. Carson Palmer, ARI
22
24.40
93.70
▪ Bubble: Brock Osweiler, HOU, 93.45. Dropouts: Jameis Winston, TB (13th to 23rd) and Aaron Rodgers, GB (19-26).
▪ Week’s best: Ryan, ATL, 58.15 (28-37, 503, 4-1 in win).
▪ Week’s worst: Drew Stanton, ARI, minus-7.15 (4-11, 37, 0-2 in loss).
Thursday results included in following week’s chart.
