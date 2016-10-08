Falcons’ Ryan wins Week 4, takes overall lead in Miami Herald QB rankings; Tannehill dips

Greg Cote

Matt Ryan of Atlanta won Week 4 with a season high 58.15 points in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) quarterback rankings, catapulting Ryan into the overall season lead. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill dips two spots, to 16th place. Our rankings, in their 19th season, use a simple formula unchanged since their inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Because the rankings are cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over course of year. Most rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space every Sunday.

Player

LW

WK4

Season

1. Matt Ryan, ATL

2

58.15

177.65

2. Derek Carr, OAK

4

41.95

147.30

3. Drew Brees, NO

1

25.35

145.45

4. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

17

52.00

130.80

5. Philip Rivers, SD

7

32.05

128.70

6. Matthew Stafford, DET

3

14.65

125.90

7. Kirk Cousins, WAS

11

35.15

123.60

8. Andy Dalton, CIN

12

35.80

122.70

9. Alex Smith, KC

8

27.35

122.65

10. Dak Prescott, DAL

16

37.25

121.60

11. Russell Wilson, SEA

18

43.45

120.55

12. Eli Manning, NYG

5

15.05

119.30

13. Andrew Luck, IND

10

26.70

117.35

14. Joe Flacco, BAL

T-14

29.90

115.60

15. Trevor Siemian, DEN

9

12.40

103.20

16. Ryan Tannehill, MIA

T-14

14.45

100.15

17. Sam Bradford, MIN

26

37.10

99.95

18. Carson Wentz, PHI

6

BYE

98.45

19. Blake Bortles, JAC

20

26.35

96.50

20. Carson Palmer, ARI

22

24.40

93.70

▪ Bubble: Brock Osweiler, HOU, 93.45. Dropouts: Jameis Winston, TB (13th to 23rd) and Aaron Rodgers, GB (19-26).

▪ Week’s best: Ryan, ATL, 58.15 (28-37, 503, 4-1 in win).

▪ Week’s worst: Drew Stanton, ARI, minus-7.15 (4-11, 37, 0-2 in loss).

Thursday results included in following week’s chart.

