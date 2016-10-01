Greg Cote

Siemian wins week, Brees takes season lead in Miami Herald QB rankings

Trevor Siemian of the Broncos registered a Week 3-winning 43.60-point game in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) quarterback rankings, while the Saints’ Drew Brees climbed narrowly into the overall season lead. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill climbs six spots, into a tie for 14th place. Our rankings, in their 19th season, are cumulative and use a simple formula unchanged since their inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Most rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space every Sunday.

Player

LW

WK3

Season

1. Drew Brees, NO

4

42.80

120.10

2. Matt Ryan, ATL

1

33.00

119.50

3. Matthew Stafford, DET

5

40.25

111.25

4. Derek Carr, OAK

2

24.45

105.35

5. Eli Manning, NYG

3

26.50

104.25

6. Carson Wentz, PHI

15

41.05

98.45

7. Philip Rivers, SD

8

29.50

96.65

8. Alex Smith, KC

12

36.85

95.30

9. Trevor Siemian, DEN

24

43.60

90.80

10. Andrew Luck, IND

13

32.55

90.65

11. Kirk Cousins, WAS

17

32.80

88.45

12. Andy Dalton, CIN

7

18.30

86.90

13. Jameis Winston, TB

25

40.25

86.45

14t. Ryan Tannehill, MIA

20

34.95

85.70

14t. Joe Flacco, BAL

14

27.70

85.70

16. Dak Prescott, DAL

22

34.40

84.35

17. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

T-9

13.85

78.80

18. Russell Wilson, SEA

21

26.50

77.10

19. Aaron Rodgers, GB

26

33.25

74.85

20. Blake Bortles, JAC

18

16.70

70.15

▪ Dropouts: Jimmy Garopollo, NE (6th to 21st); Carson Palmer, ARI (T9-22); Marcus Mariota, TEN (11-23); Ryan Fitzpatrick, NYJ (16-28); and Cam Newton, CAR (19-24).

▪ Week’s best: Siemian, DEN, 43.60 (23-35, 312, 4-0 in win).

▪ Week’s worst: Fitzpatrick, NYJ, minus-12.60 (20-44, 188, 0-6 in loss).

Thursday results included in following week’s chart.

