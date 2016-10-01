Siemian wins week, Brees takes season lead in Miami Herald QB rankings

Trevor Siemian of the Broncos registered a Week 3-winning 43.60-point game in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) quarterback rankings, while the Saints’ Drew Brees climbed narrowly into the overall season lead. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill climbs six spots, into a tie for 14th place. Our rankings, in their 19th season, are cumulative and use a simple formula unchanged since their inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Most rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space every Sunday.
Player
LW
WK3
Season
1. Drew Brees, NO
4
42.80
120.10
2. Matt Ryan, ATL
1
33.00
119.50
3. Matthew Stafford, DET
5
40.25
111.25
4. Derek Carr, OAK
2
24.45
105.35
5. Eli Manning, NYG
3
26.50
104.25
6. Carson Wentz, PHI
15
41.05
98.45
7. Philip Rivers, SD
8
29.50
96.65
8. Alex Smith, KC
12
36.85
95.30
9. Trevor Siemian, DEN
24
43.60
90.80
10. Andrew Luck, IND
13
32.55
90.65
11. Kirk Cousins, WAS
17
32.80
88.45
12. Andy Dalton, CIN
7
18.30
86.90
13. Jameis Winston, TB
25
40.25
86.45
14t. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
20
34.95
85.70
14t. Joe Flacco, BAL
14
27.70
85.70
16. Dak Prescott, DAL
22
34.40
84.35
17. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
T-9
13.85
78.80
18. Russell Wilson, SEA
21
26.50
77.10
19. Aaron Rodgers, GB
26
33.25
74.85
20. Blake Bortles, JAC
18
16.70
70.15
▪ Dropouts: Jimmy Garopollo, NE (6th to 21st); Carson Palmer, ARI (T9-22); Marcus Mariota, TEN (11-23); Ryan Fitzpatrick, NYJ (16-28); and Cam Newton, CAR (19-24).
▪ Week’s best: Siemian, DEN, 43.60 (23-35, 312, 4-0 in win).
▪ Week’s worst: Fitzpatrick, NYJ, minus-12.60 (20-44, 188, 0-6 in loss).
Thursday results included in following week’s chart.
