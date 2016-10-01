Jose Fernandez leads South Florida sports’ hot button list

1. JOSE FERNANDEZ
Mourning the tragic death of Marlins’ ace: The team ends its baseball season Sunday in Washington, but for Marlins fans and Cuban Miami, it all ended a week earlier with the death of their most beloved player in a boating accident. R.I.P., Jose.
2. DOLPHINS
Reeling Fins fall to 1-3 in Cincinnati: The Dolphins played as bad as they looked Thursday night in a 22-7 loss. Those hideous orange uniforms made players look like animated Creamsicles, the sartorial abomination matched by the result.
3. HURRICANES
UM wins ACC opener, awaits Florida State: No. 14 Miami hosts the No. 12 Seminoles in six days in the year’s most anticipated game. We can look ahead, but Mark Richt’s Hurricanes sure didn’t in winning 35-21 on Saturday at Georgia Tech.
4. HEAT
Ready or not, the (fake) games are about to begin: Training camp in the Bahamas ended Saturday, now the new-look Heat opens the NBA preseason on Tuesday at Washington. No more D-Wade, no more Bosh, no more Big 3. Only big questions.
5. PANTHERS
NHL season nears as exhibitions continue: Florida plays its fourth of seven exhibitions Sunday as the Oct. 13 opener looms. Panthers think they could be Stanley Cup-good this season. Go, Cats, go. A hurting South Florida could use the lift.
