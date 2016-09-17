Greg Cote: Lions’ Matthew Stafford roars in first week

Detroit’s Matthew Stafford scored a 54.00-point opening game to claim the Week 1 crown as the Miami Herald launches its 19th season of Passer Success System (PASS) quarterback rankings — a staple of our NFL coverage since 1998. The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill limps out of the gate in 30th place. Our rankings are cumulative and use a simple formula unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Most rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our updated Top 20 chart in this space every Sunday.
Player
2015
’16 WK 1
Season
1. Matthew Stafford, DET
6
54.00
54.00
2. Drew Brees, NO
1
47.15
47.15
3. Andrew Luck, IND
33
46.25
46.25
4. Alex Smith, KC
15
46.15
46.15
5. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
14
43.00
43.00
6. Jameis Winston, TB
23
41.05
41.05
7. Andy Dalton, CIN
19
39.30
39.30
8. Matt Ryan, ATL
8
37.70
37.70
9. Jimmy Garoppolo, NE
—
36.20
36.20
10. Derek Carr, OAK
12
33.95
33.95
11. Joe Flacco, BAL
24
32.90
32.90
12. Carson Wentz, PHI
—
31.90
31.90
13. Eli Manning, NYG
9
31.35
31.35
14. Carson Palmer, ARI
5
30.55
30.55
15. Philip Rivers, SD
4
29.15
29.15
16. Russell Wilson, SEA
7
28.90
28.90
17. Brock Osweiler, HOU
29
28.55
28.55
18. Kirk Cousins, WAS
3
27.45
27.45
19. Aaron Rodgers, GB
11
26.95
26.95
20. Marcus Mariota, TEN
25
25.55
25.55
30. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
13
12.30
12.30
▪ Week’s best: Matthew Stafford, DET, 54.00 (31-39, 340, 3-0 in win).
▪ Week’s worst: Case Keenum, L.A., minus-0.50 (17-35, 130, 0-2 in loss).
Thursday results included in following week’s chart.
