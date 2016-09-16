Dolphins-Patriots, the Hurricanes and Marlins are hot topics in South Florida

1. DOLPHINS
Miami tries (again) to solve nemesis Patriots: Fins enter Sunday’s game in Foxborough having lost seven in a row and 13 of past 15 trips to New England. Dear Dolphins: Less focus on kneeling during the anthem, and more on winning.
2. HURRICANES
Richt Era confronts its first real challenge: After two easy wins, the No. 25 Canes on Saturday played at giant-killer Appalachian State. Of course that suggests UM has returned to “giant” status, the ongoing climb that is Mark Richt’s challenge.
3. MARLINS
Fish prepare for year’s final homestand: Miami stood right at .500 and four back in the wild-card race entering the weekend, and Monday begins the waning season’s last homestand. Has it been a good year for the Fish? Still to be determined.
4. HEAT
Bosh says he’s ready for camp but team still mum: As Heat prepares to open training camp Sept. 27 in Nassau, Bahamas, Chris Bosh said he’s ready to play but team remained noncommittal. Dear Heat: Please, a bleepin’ decision, already!
5. PANTHERS
Hockey is back as Cats stage rookie camp: Florida’s rookie camp is under way, through Tuesday, and includes three rookie games against other NHL teams. Cats have highest expectations of any local pro team this season. Then again, that’s a low bar.
