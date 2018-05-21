This finish to a game was the mother of all Miami Marlins meltdowns

The Marlins made franchise history Sunday, and not in a pleasant way.
For the first time ever, the Marlins lost a game in which they had a owned a lead of five runs or more in the ninth, going full meltdown in a 10-9 loss to the Braves. The Marlins held a 9-4 lead before the Braves erupted for six runs in the ninth to pull off the improbable comeback.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Marlins had lost two previous games in which they led by four runs in the ninth inning or later: Sept. 17, 2006, in Atlanta and June 25, 2012, at home against the Cardinals. But in both of those instances, they ended up losing in extra innings.
Before Sunday, they had never lost a game in nine innings in which they led by more than three runs in the ninth, according to Elias.
Sunday's collapse came about when neither of two Marlins relievers, Brad Ziegler and Tayron Guerrero, could nail down the final out and preserve the win. The Braves scored five of their six runs with two outs.
