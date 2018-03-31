Marlins outlast Cubs for first win of season

One of the longest games in Marlins history ended in a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.
Miguel Rojas’ two-out single in the 17th inning off Brandon Morrow ended the low-scoring marathon at Marlins Park and gave Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter their first win as owners.
It matched the third-longest game in Marlins history in terms of innings.
Caleb Smith made a nice first impression while making his Marlins debut, a term you will here often this season. Smith, who was acquired from the New York Yankees along with Garrett Cooper for international draft money, held the Cubs to a run — a Kris Bryant homer — over 5 1/3 innings while striking out eight.
Cooper’s night didn’t turn out as well.
He left the game in the fourth after being hit in the wrist by Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. The initial diagnosis: a bruised right wrist. The Marlins are listing him as day-to-day.
After Bryant’s home run in the third put the Cubs on top, the Marlins answered with a run in the bottom of the inning after Lewis Brinson singled for his first Marlins hit and later scored on a Starlin Castro single.
Brinson, who went 0 for 5 on Thursday, collected four singles Friday and made a diving catch in the 10th to rob Addison Russell of a hit.
The Marlins bullpen was superb.
Jacob Turner, Drew Steckenrider, Kyle Barraclough and Brad Ziegler held the Cubs scoreless for 3 2/3 innings to help send the game into extra innings. But it was Jarlin Garcia who shined most, throwing five perfect innings before issuing a leadoff walk in the 15th.
But he worked out of a bases-loaded jam when Derek Dietrich turned Jason Heyward’s hard smash into a double play.
