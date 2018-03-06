Uncle A-Rod missed this Marlin’s first major-league hit, but it was still ‘awesome’

A-Rod wasn’t there to see it.

Heck, it’s probably safe to assume that most of those on hand Monday at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches barely noticed it.

An inconspicuous kid wearing No. 85 with a nameless jersey stepped to the plate in the eighth inning of the Marlins’ game with the World Series champion Astros and lined a single to right.

It was Joe Dunand, nephew of former baseball great Alex Rodriguez.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

And it was his first hit in a major-league uniform.

“It was awesome,” Dunand said. “It was really exciting to get my first hit.”

Never mind that it was a spring training game. Or that Dunand’s name was spelled incorrectly on the scoreboard as “Dunnand.”

It was still a magical moment for the 22-year-old shortstop the Marlins drafted out of North Carolina State with the 51st overall pick in the amateur draft last summer.

Dunand, who played his high school years at Miami Gulliver Prep, isn’t on the Marlins’ spring training roster.

But he was informed several days ago that he would be joining the big-league club as an “extra” player for the one game.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 24 Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moment of the All-Star Game Pause 305 Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience 82 Marlins' midseason superlatives: The team's biggest surprises, busts at the All-Star break 61 Sights and sounds from the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park 34 Joe Maddon praises Ozuna's batting ability 78 Alonso feels Jose Fernandez's presence at the All-Star game 56 Super Fan has attended 54 consecutive All-Star Games 176 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 4-3 loss to the Cardinals 165 Tony Perez recalls the home run that won the 1967 All-Star Game 74 MLB All-Star Week Public Service Press Conference Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

On Tuesday morning, the retired New York Yankees player presided over a ceremony to celebrate the refurbishment of the baseball field at Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Kendall club. C.M. GuerreroThe Miami Herald

Naturally, he alerted his famous uncle the second he found out. After all, Rodriguez was on hand last summer when Dunand was formally introduced by the Marlins, calling it one of his proudest moments.

“I told him I was going to play,” said Dunand, whose father is A-Rod’s half-brother.

Due to scheduling conflicts, A-Rod couldn’t make the game in person.

He had made an appearance with Charles Barkley on “Saturday Night Live” and spent Sunday in New York with gal-pal Jennifer Lopez lending his support to a program designed to help youth in underserved communities.

“He’s a little busy right now,” Dunand said. “But I’m sure he was watching.”

Dunand, who is ranked as the Marlins’ No. 23 prospect by MLB Pipeline and hit .370 in a handful of minor-league at bats the final week of last season, will start this season in the minors.

But he enjoyed Monday’s moment.

“It’s always exciting to come up here with the big-leaguers and learn as much as you can,” Dunand said. “It’s my first big-league hit in spring training, so it was pretty special to me.”