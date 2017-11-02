Save the date: spring training begins for Marlins on Valentine’s Day

Maybe it’s not anyone’s idea of a romantic Valentine’s Day.
But for those longing for the start of spring training, there’s this: the Marlins announced that pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on Feb. 14, with postion players joining them on Feb. 19.
Of course, there’s no telling what the roster might look by then in what will mark the first season for new owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter.
With the team expected to slash payroll, the 2018 Marlins should have a new look, one that might not include the likes of Giancarlo Stanton and others. Those decisions will be made over the coming months.
For now, the Marlins are going forward with efforts to end a skid of eight consecutive losing seasons (the longest drought in the Majors) and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2003.
It’ll all start in February at the Marlins’ spring headquarters at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter.
The Marlins will open their Grapefruit League season on Feb. 23 against the St. Louis Cardinals. In all, the team will play 18 games in Jupiter, including spring showdowns with the Boston Red Sox on March 9 and New York Yankees on March 11.
The Marlins are set to play six games with the Houston Astros, fresh off their first World Series title.
Season Tickets, group packages, and 6+ Mini Plans, which include games against the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees and start at $24 per game, are currently available by calling (561) 630-1828. Individual tickets for all games in Jupiter, with the exception of the Red Sox and Yankees, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Roger Dean Stadium Ticket Office during Fan Fest, and online via Tickets.com at 10 a.m. Individual tickets for the Red Sox and Yankees games will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 27.
Additional ticket information can be found at the stadium's website, www.rogerdeanstadium.com, and at the Marlins’ official website, Marlins.com.
