MLB players select Giancarlo Stanton as one of three finalists for “Player of the Year”

Giancarlo Stanton might want to start clearing some space on his trophy shelf. Awards season is just around the corner.
Stanton, who is coming off a banner season in which he led the Majors with 59 home runs, has been chosen as one of three finalists for “Player of the Year” in voting by his own peers. In their annual “Players Choice Awards,” the league’s players also picked Houston’s Jose Altuve and Colorado’s Nolan Arenado as finalists for their top award.
Stanton is expected to receive strong consideration for National League MVP, which is decided by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. That award will be announced in November.
But the players have their own awards and, unlike the writers, they pick an overall “Player of the Year” that involves players from both the National and American leagues.
Here’s a quick comparison of the three finalists:
-- In addition to his 59 home runs, Stanton hit .281, led the Majors with 132 RBI, scored 123 runs, and finished with an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of 1.007.
-- Arenado hit .309 with 37 homers, 130 RBI, 130 runs scored and had an OPS of .959.
-- Altuve led the Majors with a .346 average, hit 24 homers, drove in 81 runs, scored 112, and finished with an OPS of .957. He also stole 32 bases.
The “Players Choice Awards” will be announced Nov. 8 on MLB Network.
