Giancarlo Stanton, who hit 59 home runs for the Marlins, is one of three finalists for “Player of the Year”
Giancarlo Stanton, who hit 59 home runs for the Marlins, is one of three finalists for “Player of the Year” Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com
Giancarlo Stanton, who hit 59 home runs for the Marlins, is one of three finalists for “Player of the Year” Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com
Fish Bytes

Fish Bytes

Clark Spencer brings you the latest news and nuggets about the Miami Marlins

Fish Bytes

MLB players select Giancarlo Stanton as one of three finalists for “Player of the Year”

By Clark Spencer

cspencer@miamiherald.com

October 05, 2017 2:40 PM

Giancarlo Stanton might want to start clearing some space on his trophy shelf. Awards season is just around the corner.

Stanton, who is coming off a banner season in which he led the Majors with 59 home runs, has been chosen as one of three finalists for “Player of the Year” in voting by his own peers. In their annual “Players Choice Awards,” the league’s players also picked Houston’s Jose Altuve and Colorado’s Nolan Arenado as finalists for their top award.

Stanton is expected to receive strong consideration for National League MVP, which is decided by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. That award will be announced in November.

But the players have their own awards and, unlike the writers, they pick an overall “Player of the Year” that involves players from both the National and American leagues.

More Videos

Texas gun store owner: Vegas shooting 'grave misusage' of guns 3:25

Texas gun store owner: Vegas shooting 'grave misusage' of guns

Pause
Aventura police charge woman with animal cruelty 0:44

Aventura police charge woman with animal cruelty

Police search for armed men who robbed gas station and Subway in same week 1:50

Police search for armed men who robbed gas station and Subway in same week

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 1:50

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm 3:07

UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital 1:19

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Tropical depression expected to become Tropical Storm Nate 0:31

Tropical depression expected to become Tropical Storm Nate

Tom Petty dies; his lyrics spoke for underdogs 1:43

Tom Petty dies; his lyrics spoke for underdogs

  • Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future

    Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton fell short in his quest for 60 homers but still led the Majors in home runs and RBI. The Marlins lost 8-5 to the Atlanta Braves in their season finale on Sunday October 1, 2017.

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future

Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton fell short in his quest for 60 homers but still led the Majors in home runs and RBI. The Marlins lost 8-5 to the Atlanta Braves in their season finale on Sunday October 1, 2017.

Here’s a quick comparison of the three finalists:

-- In addition to his 59 home runs, Stanton hit .281, led the Majors with 132 RBI, scored 123 runs, and finished with an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of 1.007.

-- Arenado hit .309 with 37 homers, 130 RBI, 130 runs scored and had an OPS of .959.

-- Altuve led the Majors with a .346 average, hit 24 homers, drove in 81 runs, scored 112, and finished with an OPS of .957. He also stole 32 bases.

The “Players Choice Awards” will be announced Nov. 8 on MLB Network.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moment of the All-Star Game

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats