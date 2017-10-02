The Bobblehead Museum at Marlins Park is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Jeffrey Loria is taking his bobbleheads and sending them to Cooperstown

By Clark Spencer

October 02, 2017 2:51 PM

The Home Run Sculpture is staying, apparently. So, too, is the fish aquarium behind home plate.

But one of the other unique attractions at Marlins Park -- the “Bobblehead Museum” -- will contain fewer bobbling occupants.

Outgoing Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is taking one of his prized belongings, his collection of 900 bobbleheads, and giving them to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The remaining 300 to 400 bobbleheads that weren’t part of his private collection will continue to be displayed at Marlins Park.

"There is only one location for this collection to be permanently housed: The Hall of Fame," Loria said in a statement released by the Hall. "I am very proud to be working with Hall of Fame Chairman Jane Forbes Clark and Museum President Jeff Idelson to create a special opportunity for the Museum’s hundreds of thousands of annual visitors."

The sale of the franchise to Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter was completed Monday, one day after the Marlins wrapped up their 17th season under Loria’s tenure as owner.

According to the Hall of Fame, the Museum in Cooperstown “will designate an exhibit space to house the collection.”

“"Bobbleheads have been an integral part of the baseball landscape since the 1960s, and serve as an example of baseball’s contribution to popular culture in America,” Clark said. “We are thrilled to have this marvelous collection of baseball art that Jeffrey built. Bobbleheads are of great contemporary significance to the game we all love."

The collection of Loria’s bobbleheads includes such players as Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Satchel Paige, Ken Griffey, Jr. and Giancarlo Stanton.

