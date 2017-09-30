More Videos

Giancarlo Stanton failed to hit his 60th home run but the Marlins still defeated the Braves, 10-2. Clark Spencer cspencer@miamiherald.com
Clark Spencer brings you the latest news and nuggets about the Miami Marlins

Fish Bytes

Giancarlo Stanton doesn’t hit 60, but other milestones reached as Marlins beat Braves

By Clark Spencer

cspencer@miamiherald.com

September 30, 2017 10:20 PM

He got his 60th.

No, not Giancarlo Stanton.

While Stanton remained stuck on 59 home runs in Saturday’s 10-2 win over the Braves, Gordon took over the National League lead in stolen bases by swiping his 59th and 60th.

He also collected his 200th hit, making him the ninth player in Major League history with at least 200 hits and 60 steals. Other to do it include Ty Cobb, Lou Brock and Juan Pierre of the 2003 Marlins.

His 60 steals put him one ahead of the Reds’ Billy Hamilton for the National League title with one game remaining.

As for Stanton and his quest to hit 60 homers, time is running out.

He had plenty of chances to reach the milestone, going 1 for 5. But he never put the ball in the air, grounding out twice, striking out twice, and driving a single through the hole at second for a RBI hit.

Stanton, who leads the Majors in homers, could add the RBI title to his cap. He now has 131 and is in a neck-and-neck battle with Colorado’s Nolan Arenado, who began the day with 130.

Manager Don Mattingly did not rule out the possibility of putting Stanton in the leadoff spot for Sunday’s season finale to ensure he receive as many at bats as possible.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Miguel Rojas went 4 for 5 with a single, double and triple. He fell short of becoming the first Marlin to hit for the cycle when he popped out to shallow left in his final at bat. Rojas has hit one home run all season.

▪ Odrisamer Despaigne was impressive, taking a shutout into the seventh before losing it on Dansby Swanson’s one-out single.

▪ Derek Dietrich hit his 13th home run, a three-run shot off Braves starter Lucas Sims in the first.

▪ Every player in the Marlins starting lineup had at least one hit.

▪ Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in a pinch-at bat. He is one pinch-hit shy of equaling John Vander Wal’s Major League record of 28 in one season.

