The Marlins’ outfield of Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton could be nearing the end of a great run as a unit.
The Marlins’ outfield of Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton could be nearing the end of a great run as a unit. PATRICK FARRELL Miami Herald staff photo
The Marlins’ outfield of Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton could be nearing the end of a great run as a unit. PATRICK FARRELL Miami Herald staff photo
Fish Bytes

Fish Bytes

Clark Spencer brings you the latest news and nuggets about the Miami Marlins

Fish Bytes

Marcell Ozuna on prospect of Marlins outfield breakup: “It’s going to be sad”

By Clark Spencer

cspencer@miamiherald.com

September 27, 2017 4:23 PM

DENVER -- Sunday could be it for Giancarlo Stanton as a Marlin.

The same with fellow outfielders Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich -- and who knows who else?

“Every year is uncertainty here, so it doesn’t matter,” Stanton said before taking the field Wednesday at Coors Field in what was very possibly his final road game in a Miami uniform. “But I don’t worry about it until the time comes.”

With new ownership assuming the reins of the franchise and the Marlins’ financial ledger bleeding red, speculation is rampant that the weekend series with the Braves at Marlins Park could be the swan song for Stanton, Ozuna, Yelich and others.

The Marlins have 2018 payroll obligations of $95 million owed to eight players, and it takes 25 to make up a roster. Stanton alone will pocket $25 million next season, his gargantuan contract coming home to roost just as Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter are preparing to take over.

“I don’t worry about it until the time comes,” said Stanton, who is enjoying the best season of his career, increasing his trade value in the process. “It’ll come eventually. Five years. Tomorrow. It doesn’t matter.”

Scouts have also been eyeballing Yelich and Ozuna.

All of it suggests that one of the premier outfield trios in the Majors is down to its final act.

“Maybe?” Ozuna replied at the suggestion that the Marlins outfield might be the best in the game. “What do you mean maybe?”

More Videos

Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:08

Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof

Pause
NYT: Bitcoin Believers 2:22

NYT: Bitcoin Believers

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary 1:40

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary

UM football coach Mark Richt weighs in on FBI probe into college basketball 1:28

UM football coach Mark Richt weighs in on FBI probe into college basketball

Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra 0:41

Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra

What to do after the Equifax data breach 2:20

What to do after the Equifax data breach

Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria 2:32

Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria

Roy Moore beats Trump-backed Luther Strange in Alabama Senate primary 2:13

Roy Moore beats Trump-backed Luther Strange in Alabama Senate primary

Adam Gase talks about Lawrence Timmons reinstatement 1:19

Adam Gase talks about Lawrence Timmons reinstatement

Rubio on Puerto Rico: 'I hope that we don't see Katrina-like images.' 3:15

Rubio on Puerto Rico: "I hope that we don't see Katrina-like images."

  • Stanton and Ozuna talk about their All-Star selections

    Marcell Ozuna will start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Marlins Park while Giancarlo Stanton was selected to the team as a reserve.

Stanton and Ozuna talk about their All-Star selections

Marcell Ozuna will start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Marlins Park while Giancarlo Stanton was selected to the team as a reserve.

Clark Spencer cspencer@miamiherald.com

Statistically speaking, the Marlins outfield tops the Majors in terms of OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) with a figure of .890. The Yankees outfield that includes Aaron Judge is a distant second at .856.

There’s not an active outfield trio anywhere that has started as many games together as the Marlins’ troika of Stanton, Yelich and Ozuna: 379 games according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Next is Pittsburgh’s trio of Starling Marte, Andrew McCutchen and Gregory Polanco at 243 games. No other Major League outfield has started as many as 200 games as a three-player entity.

“Yeah, it’s going to be sad,” Ozuna said of a potential breakup. “But what are we going to do? We don’t have any control over that.”

All three outfielders came up in through the Marlins’ farm system. Ozuna and Yelich played together in the minors before joining the Marlins in 2013, three years before Stanton showed up.

They bonded.

“That’s what kept us going through all these tough times,” Stanton said. “Feeding off each other and making sure we’re not giving away games when we know there’s no playoffs, keeping ourselves accountable out there.”

Yelich echoed that sentiment.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing with those guys,” Yelich said. “We’re all really good friends, really close. We grew up together in a lot of ways.”

But even Yelich is aware that it could be the end of the road as a group.

“I think everyone is kind of aware of the situation,” Yelich said. “We really don’t know what’s going to happen. (But) we realize what the possibilities could be. Everybody knows that.”

The three could all be sent their separate ways.

“If it happens,” Ozuna said, “what are we going to do? See each other when we’re with other teams and say hi.”

Said Yelich: “But until it happens, we’re still here.”

___________

COMING UP:

Thursday -- Marlins LHP Dillon Peters (0-2, 6.31) vs. Atlanta Braves RHP Julio Teheran (11-11, 4.39), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.

Friday -- Marlins RHP Dan Straily (10-9, 4.08) vs. Atlanta Braves LHP Luiz Gohara (1-3, 4.63), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moment of the All-Star Game

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats