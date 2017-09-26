Marlins hang on for 5-4 win over Colorado

DENVER -- The Marlins already watched one team -- the Arizona Diamondbacks -- celebrate a Wild Card playoff berth to begin the road trip. They didn’t wish to witness another such spectacle to conclude it.
With their 5-4 victory Monday at Coors Field, the Marlins prevented the Rockies from clinching the second Wild Card spot during their series here, which ends on Wednesday.
Miguel Rojas drove in a career-high four runs and starting pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne held the Rockies at bay as the Marlins remained unbeaten against a Rockies team that is the driver’s seat for the team’s first postseason berth since 2009.
Rojas said he didn’t mind watching the Diamondbacks clinch a Wild Card playoff spot.
“That's cool to see,” Rojas said. “For me, you've got to learn from the experience. I want to do that with this club now. We want to experience those moments, and that was really cool to see yesterday.”
But once was enough.
“That’s why we play the game hard because we don't want to see the Rockies celebrate against us,” he said.
The Marlins, of course, haven’t caught a whiff of the postseason in 14 years and have already assured themselves of their eighth straight losing season.
They’ve done well this season against the Rockies, though, winning all four of their meetings, with only two remaining.
It was a big night for Rojas. His bases-loaded double off Tyler Chatwood in the fourth scored three runs and he doubled home another run in the sixth to give the Marlins a 5-1 lead.
“I feel like I'm getting better with runners in scoring position,” Rojas said. “I've been trying to get better in those situations, too. Sometimes it's not going to be a (Giancarlo) Stanton. It's not going to be a (Marcell) Ozuna or (Christian) Yelich. It's got to be the bottom of the order.”
But the Rockies chipped away, getting a run back in the sixth and making it a 5-4 game with two more runs in the seventh.
The Marlins had a chance to widen their lead in the eighth when they loaded the bases with no outs. But the Rockies kept them from scoring by recording three straight ground ball outs.
But Drew Steckenrider and Kyle Barraclough shut down the Rockies over the final 2 2/3 innings. Barraclough recorded his first career save.
And Despaigne picked up his first win of the season by holding the Rockies to a pair of runs over six innings.
“This is actually one of my favorite parks to pitch in,” Despaigne said of Coors, which is notoriously unfriendly to pitchers. “Some of my best results have come in this park. I know the high altitude affects the ball, but I pitch well here.”
Comments