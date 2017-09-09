Giancarlo Stanton hits 54th home run, but Marlins fall to Braves 6-5

More Videos 1:50 Don Mattingly discusses the evolution of Jose Urena and the Marlins' 7-1 win Pause 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:27 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 6-5 loss to Atlanta 0:16 Temporary blackout on South Beach 0:36 Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida 1:23 Hurricane Irma's impact on Havana 1:11 Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:36 Homeless woman refuses shelter as Hurricane Irma looms over Key West 0:39 Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 6-5 loss to Atlanta Kyle Barraclough gave up a bases-loaded walk in the ninth as the Braves rallied for the win. Kyle Barraclough gave up a bases-loaded walk in the ninth as the Braves rallied for the win. Clark Spencer cspencer@miamiherald.com

Kyle Barraclough gave up a bases-loaded walk in the ninth as the Braves rallied for the win. Clark Spencer cspencer@miamiherald.com