Giancarlo Stanton crushes his 54th home run

ATLANTA -- A bit of rest did Giancarlo Stanton some good.
One day after manager Don Mattingly sat the slugger, Stanton on Saturday belted his 54th home run in his first at bat of the game.
Braves outfielders turned to watch after Stanton’s crushed a Max Fried fastball into the bleachers in left-center. The estimated distance on the home run was 456 feet, according to Statcast.
The solo shot gave him 28 homers since the All-Star break.
Stanton has hit 43 home runs from the second spot in the lineup, three shy of Eddie Mathews’ Major League mark from that spot.
Stanton has all but officially locked up the Major League home run title. He’s hit 15 more homers than the next players on the list, Oakland’s Khris Davis and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.
Comments