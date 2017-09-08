Gordon and Stanton now among the rarest of pairs in MLB history after win over Braves

Dee Gordon and Giancarlo Stanton are quite the pair.

For that matter, the duo became one of the rarest pairs in Major League history on Friday when Gordon stole his 50th base. Along with Stanton’s 53 home runs, the two became only the third 50/50 combo of at least that many home runs and stolen bases in big-league history.

“He owes me like a Bentley or something,” Gordon said with a laugh. “He’s making like $30 million. Tell him to give me a Bentley.”

Gordon put the two in the record books when he stole second in the ninth inning of the Marlins’ 7-1 victory over the Braves. The only other teammates to put together 50/50 seasons were the Indians’ Albert Belle and Kenny Lofton in 1995 and Cubs’ Sammy Sosa and Eric Young in 2000.

“Honestly, I can’t fathom hitting five homers in a year,” Gordon said of Stanton’s part in the equation. “It’s pretty impressive on his end.”

Gordon might have stolen more bases by now if not for Stanton. In some situations, he refrained from attempting a steal with Stanton at the plate.

“When ‘G’ was hitting a homer everyday, I didn’t get to run,” Gordon said. “Just trying to pick my spots. I don’t want to take the bat out of his hands because he can do damage at any time. Just trying to be smart.”

They weren’t the only history-makers for the Marlins on Friday.

Ichiro Suzuki became only the sixth player in MLB history to tally 2,500 singles, joining Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Eddie Collins, Derek Jeter and Wee Willie Keeler. Suzuki reached the milestone with an infield hit in ninth.

All of it added up to the Marlins’ first win in six games.

Jose Urena, who was almost an afterthought in April, proved again why he’s evolved into arguably the Marlins’ best starting pitcher.

Urena showed why Friday, picking up his team-leading 13th win of the season. Aside from a solo homer Urena gave up to Freddie Freeman, he was dominating.

The Braves managed only three hits off Urena in his six-plus innings.

“He’s kind of been that guy time in and time out, keeps us in the game,” said manager Don Mattingly. “It’s good to see watching him develop.”

Urena improved to 9-1 on the road this season.

“He probably likes being the villain a little bit,” Mattingly said.

To top it off, Urena even tallied his first Major League RBI as the Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak to a Braves team that has given them trouble. It was only the fifth win for the Marlins in 13 contests against Atlanta.

To put Urena’s 13 wins in perspective, no other Marlins starter has as many as 10. And Urena didn’t receive his first start until May 7, a month into the season.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Stanton missed his first start since July 6. Manager Don Mattingly said he just wanted to give Stanton a one-game break. “I think he’s just a little beat up right now as far as being out there everyday,” Mattingly said.

▪ Justin Bour, who was activated from the disabled list on Friday, doubled in his first at bat. Bour had been out since July 24 with an oblique injury.

▪ Gordon extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games with a seventh-inning single.

▪ Both of the Marlins’ two minor-league teams to reach the postseason — Double A Jacksonville and Single A Greensboro — were eliminated on Friday from the playoffs.