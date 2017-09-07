Florida evacuees in Atlanta can see the Marlins for free

ATLANTA -- If you’re a Florida resident fleeing Hurricane Irma, the Atlanta Braves have a deal for you: free tickets to their weekend series against the Miami Marlins.
“We know how difficult it has been for those who have had to pack up and leave their homes as Hurricane Irma approaches,” said Derek Schiller, Braves president of business. “We hope we can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours by coming to enjoy a baseball game at SunTrust Park.”
The offer is available to displaced residents of Florida under evacuation orders. Those fans can get a complimentary ticket to any of the Braves’ four games against the Marlins by going to the Braves ticket office at SunTrust Park on the day of the game and showing their valid state I.D.
The teams play each other Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1:35 p.m.
