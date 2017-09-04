Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton hits 53rd home run of the season but Marlins lose to Nationals

Giancarlo Stanton destroyed a television camera with his 53rd home run, breaking its $50,000 lens and ripping off a foot-long piece of the outer shell. But it caused no significant harm to the Nationals, who handed the Marlins a deflating 7-2 loss.
The fast plummeting Marlins have lost seven of their past eight games and fell to six games behind Colorado for the second spot in the National League Wild Card race.
“We seem a little tired, that’s all,” Stanton said. “It's a long season. No excuse for it, but that's what it seems like, if you ask me. We don't have time for that. That's what a long season does. It's how are you going to deal with it now? How are you going to come out of it, really.”
Stanton’s latest home run was their lone highlight Monday at Marlins Park.
Never miss a local story.
The Nationals made quick work of Marlins starter Adam Conley, who was finished after four innings. And the Marlins lineup, aside from Stanton’s solo shot, remained in a deep funk.
They went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position on Monday and, excluding their lone win over the past week, have gone 3 for 55 in those situations. In the seven losses, they have scored a total of just nine runs.
There was no one aboard when Stanton connected for his Major League-leading 53rd home run, an opposite-field solo shot off A.J. Cole that barely cleared the wall near the foul pole in right.
The ball, which traveled 357 feet, mangled the camera set up near the pole.
“I didn’t see that yet,” Stanton said.
Stanton is on pace to finish with 62 homers.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
▪ Conley gave up a pair of home runs in his brief stint.
▪ Ichiro Suzuki singled for his 24th pinch-hit, leaving him four shy of the single-season Major League record held by John Vander Wal.
▪ The Nationals were charged with three errors in the first four innings. But the Marlins made little use of them, coming up with just one run.
▪ The Marlins have lost six straight to the Nationals and are now 6-11 against them on the season.
“A team like that, there's no urgency every night,” Stanton said of the Nationals, who have a 16-game lead in the National League East. “They can kick back, if they want to. But they've earned that from the full season. It's much tougher doing it our way.”
▪ Wei-Yin Chen returned to the mound for the first time since May 1 in his first-ever career relief appearance. Chen, who was activated from the disabled list before Monday’s game, pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
Comments