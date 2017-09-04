Sherman and Jeter take steps to smooth transition in Marlins ownership change

As they continue to await for league approval on their purchase of the Marlins, Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter are taking steps to smooth the transition into ownership.
Sources said Sherman and Jeter are scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday at Marlins Park with various department heads — from marketing and sales to baseball operations — to gain a better understanding of what’s in store.
The league is reviewing their $1.2 billion bid to buy the club from Jeffrey Loria and the transfer, once approved, could take place in a matter of a few weeks to a month.
It’s expected the new owners will making sweeping changes in staffing at some point, and one current employee said many are on “pins and needles” over their futures with the team.
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has already informed league owners that Marlins president David Samson would not be retained in the new regime.
There is already speculation that Jeter, who intends to run day-to-day operations, could bring in associates from the New York Yankees, with whom he spent his entire 20-year playing career.
One name that’s already surfaced as a possible high-level executive is Gary Denbo, who is the Yankees’ vice president of player development. Former Marlins hitting coach Tino Martinez, a teammate of Jeter’s with the Yankees, might also be considered for a role in the organization.
BOUR CLOSE
Justin Bour homered for Double A Jacksonville on Sunday and went 2 for 4 for them in their regular-season finale on Monday.
But it will be Friday at the earliest before he returns to the Marlins.
“We’re trying to get him in game shape,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.
Bour, who has been out since July 24 with an oblique injury, is expected to see action in Jacksonville’s two upcoming playoff games.
CHEN ACTIVATED
Although the Marlins activated pitcher Wei-Yin Chen from the disabled list Monday and intend to use him in relief, Mattingly said it will be difficult finding spots for him out of the bullpen.
Chen has started his entire career and isn’t used to getting ready on short notice.
“Chen’s going to be tough to use,” Mattingly said. “Honestly, he’s going to need 10 minutes to get loose, he told us. There’s not many scenarios that I’ve got 10 minutes to get a guy ready. It’ll be tough to find places to use him.”
PLAYOFF RACE
Despite a losing spell that saw the Marlins drop six of their previous seven games, Mattingly said he feels “fortunate” the team remains on the outside sphere of wild-card contention.
“We tried to play ourselves completely out of it,” Mattingly said. “We’re lucky to still be in it, honestly.”
The Marlins began the day Monday five games behind the slumping Rockies for the second wild-card spot.
“This is the time of year when you want to see who steps up,” Mattingly said. “I feel like we had an opportunity last year. We didn’t really step up last year. I was hoping last year’s experience, going through a pennant race, would help us, and hopefully it still will.”
The Marlins were 67-61 on Aug. 26 last season before losing 10 of their next 11 and dropping out of the race.
COMING UP
▪ Tuesday: Marlins RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (0-2, 4.13 ERA) vs. Washington Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg (11-4, 2.90), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
▪ Wednesday: Marlins LHP Dillon Peters (0-0, 0.00) vs. Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez (13-6, 2.58), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
