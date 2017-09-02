Giancarlo Stanton hits home run 52 to end three-game ‘slump’

More Videos 2:37 Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 10-9 win over the Phillies Pause 0:33 Hurricane Irma moving west 1:16 UM running back Mark Walton on the running games success in the victory over Bethune-Cookman 5:45 Giancarlo Stanton talks about hitting his 50th home run 5:08 Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 1:37 Mermaid tails at this popular aqua burlesque show 2:15 Miami Head Coach Mark Richt on the win over Bethune-Cookman 1:34 Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:18 Cigarette thief swipes 36 cartons valued at $1,000 0:52 Con man pleads guilty to running a racketeering operation from inside a Miami jail Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 10-9 win over the Phillies The Marlins ended a 5-game losing streak with the win. The Marlins ended a 5-game losing streak with the win. Clark Spencer cspencer@miamiherald.com

