Giancarlo Stanton hits home run 52 to end three-game ‘slump’

The slumber ended. The hibernation is over. The Marlins finally woke up.
The Marlins, anemic offensively during a five-game losing streak, snapped out of it Saturday in a 10-9 win over the Phillies.
“Thank God the bats showed up today,” said Marlins starter Dan Straily. “Obviously, we needed all 10 tonight.”
Giancarlo Stanton crushed his 52nd home run, Marcell Ozuna clubbed a two-run shot and the Marlins counted three triples in an 17-hit assault to end what equaled their longest losing streak of the season.
Derek Dietrich joined the fray with a three-run, pinch-hit homer.
“We had bad couple of days there,” Stanton said. “But we did good tonight.”
Stanton opened the scoring in the first with a towering blast to left center. Two batters later, Ozuna stroked a two-run homer — his 32nd — off Phillies starter Aaron Nola.
Two of the Marlins’ three triples factored in the scoring, with Tomas Telis driving in a run with a three-bagger and Christian Yelich scoring after his leadoff triple in the fifth. Dee Gordon also tripled.
The three triples were one shy of the team record set in 1995.
“The last five days haven’t been great,” Yelich said of the team’s collective hitting and scoring slump. “It happens. It’s not a great time for everyone’s bats to go cold at the same time. But it was big for us to win that one tonight.”
Ozuna drove in four runs on three hits to raise his RBI total to 107. He became the first Marlin other than Stanton to hit as many 32 homers in a season since Dan Uggla finished with 33 in 2010.
The Marlins on Saturday scored more runs in one game than they had in their previous five combined when they produced just eight total runs. But they almost weren’t enough.
The Marlins took a 10-4 lead into the eighth, and manager Don Mattingly figured it was a good time to give Stanton a mini-break and take him out the final two innings.
“We’ve been trying to get him off his feet a little bit and felt with a six-run lead we were in pretty good shape,” Mattingly said. “And I was right. Six was just enough.”
The Phillies roared back with five runs in the eighth to make it a one-run game. But rookie Drew Steckenrider closed out the win with his first Major League save, a four-out save.
Replays of one of Stanton’s at bats showed him briskly shaking his left wrist. But both Mattingly and Stanton said there’s no injury.
“Nothing,” Mattingly said.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
▪ Phillies outfielder Pedro Florimon suffered what appeared to be a significant injury in the second inning when his right foot landed awkwardly on the first base bag, twisting his right ankle. Florimon was taken off on a cart. There was no initial report on the extent of the injury.
▪ Straily improved to 9-8 despite giving up four runs on nine hits, including two home runs, and a pair of walks in only five innings.
