Fish stand pat at trade deadline

Dan Straily was still a Marlin at 4 p.m. Monday. So was A.J. Ellis, Dee Gordon and everyone else on the Marlins whose names were mentioned at one time or another in the swirl of trade rumors leading up to the late-afternoon deadline. In the end, they all stayed put. While a number of high-profile trades marked deadline day — Sonny Gray going to the Yankees and Yu Darvish going to the Dodgers — the Marlins did nothing.

“It was just a matter of fielding calls and seeing if, in the long run, anything made sense for us,” said Michael Hill, Marlins’ president of baseball operations. “Seeing how we did not make any trades, I guess you could say that nothing made sense for us going forward.”

“We made it clear we were going to stay from our core pieces,” Hill said, referring to players such as Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour. The Marlins did take calls on Straily and Ellis, however. Sources said the Marlins were in conversations with the Brewers and Royals for Straily. And the Cubs and Rockies were engaged in talks about Ellis.

But the Marlins didn’t budge with either. That doesn’t mean they won’t be making trades in August. It just becomes difficult, as players must first pass through waivers before teams can make deals. “You’re not going to slide [J.T.] Realmuto through waivers and nobody picks him up,” said Marlins manager Don Mattingly. “You’re not going to slide Yeli through waivers and nobody picks him up. You’re not going to slide Ozuna and hope nobody picks him up. You can slide Big G through there because nobody is picking that [Giancarlo Stanton’s huge contracte] up.”