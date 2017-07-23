Hill: Stanton, Yelich, Ozuna not going anywhere -- for now

CINCINNATI -- The Marlins have no intention of trading their core pieces before the July 31 trade deadline, preferring to leave those decisions to the team’s next owner.
In other words, don’t expect any headline-grabbers over the coming week.
President of baseball operations Michael Hill said Sunday that the Marlins are telling teams they’re not interested in trading Giancarlo Stanton, Justin Bour, Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto, Marcell Ozuna and Dan Straily.
“Those guys are core, controllable pieces,” Hill said, acknowledging that the uncertainty about ownership is one of the key reasons for the team’s reluctance to dealing a handful of their marquee players.
“I’d say that’s part of it,” Hill said.
Hill said he’s received numerous feelers from other teams about trading those core players. But the answer is always the same.
Not now.
“It’s not stopping calls from coming in,” Hill said of the interest. “It’s been fairly consistent, with people checking in to see where we’re at to see if we may be open to expanding the players we’re talking about. But we haven’t put any of those guys in play.”
The Marlins, instead, have no problem moving their relievers. They traded David Phelps to Seattle last week and have been engaged in talks for A.J. Ramos with about a half-dozen teams.
“The relievers are more trade deadline-centric,” Hill said. “You're going to get value for those guys. You want to take advantage of the deadline.”
