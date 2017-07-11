Cano home run lifts American League to 2-1 win in 10 innings

A slugfest it was not. Scoring was at a premium. Pitching dominated.

If you went to Marlins Park for Tuesday’s All-Star Game looking for offensive fireworks, like those provided one night earlier in the Home Run Derby, you were probably disappointed.

It took a Robinson Cano solo homer off Wade Davis in the 10th to bring an end to an American League 2-1 win over the National League before an announced sellout crowd of 37,181.

But what the 88th All-Star Game lacked in high-scoring excitement it made up for with more subtle moments that were touching at times and light-hearted at others.

The specter of late Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was hard to miss. Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper wore cleats with the image of Fernandez’s face pictured on the side. Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez, using his finger, scrawled Fernandez’s No. 16 in the dirt when he took the mound in the third.

Martinez said he dedicated the game to Fernandez, Yordano Ventura and Oscar Taveras, all former Major Leaguers who died in tragic accidents, because he “wanted to show how much they meant to me.”

The Twins’ Miguel Sano drove in the game’s first run on a bloop hit, and it remained 1-0 until the sixth when the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina homered off Ervin Santana.

Moments earlier, just before stepping into the batter’s box, the Mariners’ Nelson Cruz handed Molina a cellphone and had the catcher snap a picture of him standing with home plate umpire Joe West.

It was not a memorable night for either of the two Marlins’ All-Stars, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna. Stanton went 0 for 3, striking out twice, while Ozuna went 0 for 2.