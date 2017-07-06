Marlins scouting farm systems in preparation for trades

The Marlins are concentrating their scouting efforts on a half-dozen farm systems in preparation for a likely roster sell-off leading up to the July 31 trading deadline.

According to Major League Baseball sources, the Marlins are focusing heavily on five farm systems in particular: the Yankees, Red Sox, Brewers, Rockies and Cubs — all organizations rich in prospects.

That doesn’t preclude the Marlins from making trades with other clubs.

But the team has directed a greater share of its scouting resources to those five teams more so than any others, one source said, and has been doing so for the past couple of months.

The Marlins are likely to become active sellers after the All-Star break, and sources said the team is prepared to listen to offers on most everyone, with the intention of dumping payroll while re-stocking what is regarded as one of the poorest farm systems in the majors.

The Yankees have the No. 2-rated farm system, according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. The Rockies and Brewers also have top-10 farm systems.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:57 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 4-3 loss to the Cardinals Pause 2:46 Tony Perez recalls the home run that won the 1967 All-Star Game 1:15 MLB All-Star Week Public Service Press Conference 2:43 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 5-2 win over the Cardinals 2:41 Don Mattingly talks about the decision to cut Jeff Locke 2:56 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 14-6 loss to the Cardinals 3:10 Stanton and Ozuna talk about their All-Star selections 3:13 Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 8-4 loss to the Brewers 2:11 Jeff Locke talks about the Marlins' 8-0 loss to the Mets 8:33 Marlins president David Samson talks about potential sale of the team Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Marlins president David Samson talks about potential sale of the team Marlins president David Samson talks about the discussions regarding the potential sale of the franchise before Tuesday's home opener against the Braves. Andre C. Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

THIS AND THAT

▪ The Marlins do not believe Edinson Volquez’s knee issues are a major concern and expect the veteran to make his next scheduled start following the All-Star break.

Volquez came out of Wednesday’s start after four innings because of discomfort in his left knee.

“This is not something that really concerns us from the standpoint of a long-term problem,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “It’s something he had in the past. We feel like, after the break, he’ll be ready to roll.”

Following the Marlins’ 9-6 victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday night, Volquez said he’s been dealing with pain in his left knee for about four weeks.

“Today was the day I couldn’t hold it anymore,” Volquez said. “It was really bad for me.”

Volquez said he is treating the knee for swelling with anti-inflammatories.

▪ Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour have combined for 65 home runs, giving the Marlins the most prolific power trio in the majors. Stanton homered twice Wednesday. Ozuna and Bour each hit one out.

It was the first time the three players homered in the same game.

▪ Bour finished fifth out of five players in online voting for the final initial roster spot on the NL All-Star team. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner earned the spot with a record 20.8 million votes.

COMING UP

▪ Friday: Marlins RHP Dan Straily (6-4, 3.51 ERA) at San Francisco Giants LHP Matt Moore (3-8, 5.78), 10:15 p.m., AT&T Park.

▪ Saturday: Marlins (TBA) at Giants RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-9, 5.54), 10:05 p.m., AT&T Park.