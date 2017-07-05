Iconic Miami high rise dumps dancing lady for Stanton swing

Before he goes to bed at night, Giancarlo Stanton is able to look out the window of his digs in downtown Miami and spot the silhouette of the dancing lady on the side of the Intercontinental Hotel.
“Yeah, I see her jiggling her butt all the time,” Stanton said with a laugh.
When Stanton returns home from the Marlins’ current trip on Sunday, though, the silhouette will be of him swinging a bat, not the anonymous girl going through her gyrations.
As part of All-Star Game festivities, the Intercontinental is replacing the dancing lady with a 19-story silhouette of Stanton doing what he does best — swing the lumber.
The Stanton silhouette will be on display from Friday through Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Marlins Park.
“When I go home on Sunday, I should be able to see it from my place, which will be even more cool,” Stanton said.
The Intercontinental displayed the moving image of Stanton on its digital canvas for the first time Tuesday night as part of Fourth of July festivities. A test run, if you will.
“I saw some videos with the fireworks in the background, and it was really cool,” Stanton said. “They sent me a really cool silhouette of just the skyline and the fireworks and everything. Definitely looks really awesome.”
Stanton said doing the shoot to create the moving silhouette was “less work than hitting in the cage. Just dry swinging and a couple of different angles. It was pretty easy, pretty simple.”
Stanton is no rookie when it comes to photo shoots. He’s appeared in “The Body Issue” of ESPN The Magazine and once graced the cover of Sports Illustrated clad only in body paint.
Stanton has a busy week ahead of him.
After flying home late Sunday from San Francisco, where the Marlins will close out their trip, he’ll try to perk up in time Monday to defend his title in the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park.
On Tuesday, he’ll represent the Marlins as a reserve in the All-Star Game.
THIS AND THAT
▪ Stanton said he’s still eating his Wheaties and swinging as hard as ever.
But the average exit velocity of his batted balls is way down from a year ago. According to Statcast, Stanton ranks 25th this season with an average exit velocity of 91.9 mph, well below last year’s figure of 95.9 mph, when he ranked third in the majors.
He has an explanation:
“When you spike balls into the ground, which are about zero miles an hour, it evens it pretty well,” Stanton said. “I do have more rollovers than normal, which don’t help that stat.”
Yankees sensation Aaron Judge is the new kingpin in exit velocity. He leads the majors with an average exit velocity of 97.3 mph.
Not that Stanton has lost his strength. He smoked a line drive on Tuesday that was measured at 117.6 mph, the second-hardest ball he’s hit this season. The ball hit second baseman Matt Carpenter’s glove and fell to the ground. Carpenter made a bad throw to first for an error.
▪ Miguel Rojas said a doctor on Wednesday cleared him to resume baseball activities and that he could begin playing minor-league rehab games as soon as Friday at Single A Jupiter.
Rojas has been on the disabled list for close to two months with a broken thumb. He’s aiming to rejoin the Marlins sometime after the All-Star break.
▪ Marlins manager Don Mattingly said reliever Brad Ziegler (back strain) has begun throwing off flat ground. There’s no timetable on his return.
COMING UP
▪ Thursday: Marlins RHP Tom Koehler (1-3, 8.33 ERA) at St. Louis Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha (5-3, 4.16), 1:45 p.m., Busch Stadium.
▪ Friday: Marlins RHP Dan Straily (6-4, 3.51) at San Francisco Giants LHP Matt Moore (3-8, 5.78), 10:15 p.m., AT&T Park.
