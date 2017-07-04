Marlins throw in the towel on pitcher Jeff Locke

ST. LOUIS -- The Marlins signed left-hander Jeff Locke for $3.025 million over the winter.
Consider it money down the drain.
Locke was designated for assignment on Tuesday, one day after he matched a franchise record by allowing 11 earned runs in a loss to St. Louis.
Locke spent the first two months of the season on the disabled list with a shoulder injury suffered during spring training. But he has struggled since joining the rotation, going 0-5 with an 8.16 ERA.
The Marlins called up right-handed reliever Drew Steckenrider from Triple A New Orleans to fill Locke’s roster spot. They’ll need to locate a starter for Saturday in San Francisco.
Locke could remain in the organization if he accepts an outright assignment.
