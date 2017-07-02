Host Marlins land two on All-Star roster, including one starter

Marcell Ozuna spent the 2015 All-Star break in the doghouse, demoted to the minors when the Marlins determined he wasn’t playing up to his potential.

How times have changed.

Ozuna was chosen to start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Marlins Park, where he’ll be joined on the National League roster by at least one of his Marlins teammates, Giancarlo Stanton.

A third Marlin, first baseman Justin Bour, is among five players vying for one remaining roster spot in the Final Vote, which is determined by fans in online balloting.

Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour singles to left field as the Miami Marlins host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Marlins Park on Fri., June 2, 2017. Bryan Cereijo BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com

“For me, that means a lot,” Ozuna said of being voted in as a starter for the first time. “A lot of people I don't even know, they voted for me. They appreciated my work and everything I do. Thanks to God first. And thanks to everybody who voted for me.”

While Ozuna started last year’s All-Star Game in San Diego, he did so as an injury replacement.

This time, fans decided Ozuna was the worthy starter based on his all-around achievements this season, one in which he’s hit .316 with 22 home runs and 59 RBI.

“He's been huge for us all year, consistent, peppering the ball over the place, and he deserves to start for sure,” Stanton said of Ozuna.

Ozuna cracked the starting lineup as the result of ranking in the top three vote-getters among N.L. outfielders. Washington’s Bryce Harper and Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon were the two others.

Ozuna becomes only the fifth different Marlin to be voted in, joining Gary Sheffield, Hanley Ramirez, Dee Gordon and Stanton. Injuries prevented Stanton and Gordon from playing in the 2015 All-Star Game, however.

And Sheffield’s popularity stemmed from his time with the San Diego Padres, who traded him to the Marlins 19 days before the 1993 All-Star Game.

It’s the fourth All-Star selection for Stanton, who is hitting .266 with 21 home runs and 50 RBI. Stanton will also try to defend his title in the Home Run Derby on July 10.

“(I was) looking forward to the Derby,” Stanton said. “This makes it even cooler. To top it off, we’re in Miami, so it’s going to be amazing.”

Ozuna said he intends to dedicate his participation in the All-Star Game to Jose Fernandez, who died in a boat crash last September.

“We're going to dedicate the (Game) for our brother, who passed away,” Ozuna said. “And we're going to play hard for him. Everything we do when we cross the line, we're going to give it for him.”