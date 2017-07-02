Ozuna states his All-Star case with two homers as Marlins snap skid

Marcell Ozuna is having an All-Star season.

On Sunday afternoon, he provided further proof, belting two home runs in the Marlins’ 10-3 victory over the Brewers at Miller Park.

Ozuna drove in four runs to help bring a halt to the Marlins’ four-game skid and prevent the Brewers from completing a series sweep.

Starters and reserves for the July 11 All-Star Game at Marlins Park were to be announced later Sunday, and Ozuna figures to make the team one way or the other.

But Ozuna made a strong closing case Sunday by walloping his 21st and 22nd home runs. The first, a three-run shot, caromed off the batter’s eye in center at Miller Park and the second was hit so deep that left fielder Ryan Braun never left his tracks to watch it go out.

Ozuna hit the second homer using one of Giancarlo Stanton’s bats. Earlier in the season, he hit a pair of home runs with a bat he borrowed from Ichiro Suzuki.

Dan Straily was the only member of the Marlins’ lineup without a hit on Sunday. He delivered with his arm, maintaining his status as the Marlins’ most effective starter by improving his record to 6-4. Straily has won five of his past six decisions and remained perfect against Milwaukee, going to 4-0 in five career starts versus the Brewers.

Straily went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits, including home runs by Eric Thames and Orlando Arcia.

But the Marlins gave him more than enough run support.

The Marlins collected 17 hits, including four by Christian Yelich and three each by Ozuna and J.T. Realmuto, and a solo homer from Derek Dietrich.